Donald Trump had a rally over the weekend in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and, as you’d expect, them MAGA Republikkkans were out in full force. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake shared some photos of the event with his Twitter followers today in order to give them a better look at the sort of stuff that goes on at these rallies.

Warning: The images you are about to see may be disturbing to some of you. Viewer discretion is advised.

4 images from Trump's rally in Pennsylvania this weekend. pic.twitter.com/7Ou9Gfaed5 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 7, 2022

Dear God. Look at that. We never thought we’d live to see the day when people would brandish their middle fingers at a political event. What is this world coming to? Damn those Rethuglicans for polluting the discourse like this! How can Joe Biden get all that civility he’s been calling for when stuff like this is allowed to happen?!

Am I supposed to get apoplexy over people giving the finger in anno domini twenty hundred and twenty two? Also that fourth picture is excellent meme fodder. https://t.co/cVE8YtjrRH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 7, 2022

A woman flipped off Trump's motorcade and used the media attention she got from it to run for public office. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2022

We can’t recall Aaron Blake getting terribly bent out of shape about Juli Briskman’s bird flip or complaining when she parlayed that act of stunning bravery into a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

Or when Dem Rep. Linda Sanchez brandished the finger at this year’s congressional baseball game:

Image from this year’s Congressional softball game. pic.twitter.com/iyZJ5tiPOu — Don’t bother, I’m sane (@badpunsintended) September 7, 2022

Guess we just don’t have as firm a grasp on perspective as Aaron does. That’s why he writes for the Washington Post, and we … don’t.

Were there any survivors? — max (@MaxNordau) September 7, 2022

Aaron barely made it outta there alive, and he’s a damn firefighter.

Hope you get through this, Aaron. Thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏻 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 7, 2022

that 4th guy should date the triggered / enraged lib lady with the glasses lol — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 7, 2022

Oh, you mean this chick?

They’d make a cute couple, for sure. And they would help to bridge the political divide in this country!

Meanwhile, if you really wanna talk about disturbing rally photos:

4 images of Biden rallies. pic.twitter.com/JDljUEq2By — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) September 7, 2022

Now that’s scary.

***

Related:

WaPo’s Aaron Blake is just appalled that John Cornyn would make the kind of ‘baseless and ugly innuendo’ about Joe Biden that Aaron Blake made about Donald Trump

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!