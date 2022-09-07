Donald Trump had a rally over the weekend in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and, as you’d expect, them MAGA Republikkkans were out in full force. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake shared some photos of the event with his Twitter followers today in order to give them a better look at the sort of stuff that goes on at these rallies.

Warning: The images you are about to see may be disturbing to some of you. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dear God. Look at that. We never thought we’d live to see the day when people would brandish their middle fingers at a political event. What is this world coming to? Damn those Rethuglicans for polluting the discourse like this! How can Joe Biden get all that civility he’s been calling for when stuff like this is allowed to happen?!

We can’t recall Aaron Blake getting terribly bent out of shape about Juli Briskman’s bird flip or complaining when she parlayed that act of stunning bravery into a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

Or when Dem Rep. Linda Sanchez brandished the finger at this year’s congressional baseball game:

Guess we just don’t have as firm a grasp on perspective as Aaron does. That’s why he writes for the Washington Post, and we … don’t.

Aaron barely made it outta there alive, and he’s a damn firefighter.

Oh, you mean this chick?

They’d make a cute couple, for sure. And they would help to bridge the political divide in this country!

Meanwhile, if you really wanna talk about disturbing rally photos:

Now that’s scary.

WaPo’s Aaron Blake is just appalled that John Cornyn would make the kind of ‘baseless and ugly innuendo’ about Joe Biden that Aaron Blake made about Donald Trump

