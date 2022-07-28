People attending Thursday night’s congressional baseball game were welcomed to the stadium by a few climate change protesters who apparently intended to shut down the evening’s event:

Guess what didn’t happen — the game was not shut down and went on as scheduled. However, the Democrat team might be regretting the fact the protesters couldn’t have shut down the game:

That might end up being the midterm election metaphor of the year, but the Democrats will be able to take solace in the fact that they struck a blow against the Republican team thanks to California Rep. Linda Sanchez:

If one instance of “flipping the bird” was worth 11 runs the Dems would have emerged victorious.

Can you feel the “unity”?

Democrats might think Rep. Sanchez hit a home run with that but… they lost anyway. Imagine the reaction after the November midterms.

