People attending Thursday night’s congressional baseball game were welcomed to the stadium by a few climate change protesters who apparently intended to shut down the evening’s event:

Climate change protesters, who are promising to shut down the Congressional baseball game, chant “System change, not climate change” and “Act with urgency, declare a climate emergency” outside of Nats stadium. pic.twitter.com/jCnKXBHxvM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 28, 2022

Climate change protestors are blocking entrances to the Congressional Baseball Game: “No more fossil fuels!” “The Manchin deal is not enough!” pic.twitter.com/u27a49J9cP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2022

Climate activists blocking some of the entrances to the Congressional baseball game this evening (others are open, however) pic.twitter.com/djH4T6gzVw — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 28, 2022

Guess what didn’t happen — the game was not shut down and went on as scheduled. However, the Democrat team might be regretting the fact the protesters couldn’t have shut down the game:

BREAKING: The Republicans have defeated the Democrats 10-0 in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 29, 2022

Congressional Baseball Game Final Score: Republicans: 10

Democrats: 0 And November is going to be worse. — NRCC (@NRCC) July 29, 2022

That might end up being the midterm election metaphor of the year, but the Democrats will be able to take solace in the fact that they struck a blow against the Republican team thanks to California Rep. Linda Sanchez:

Rep. Linda Sanchez just flipped off the Republican bench after drawing a walk and getting pulled for a pinch-runner lmao — Claude Thompson (@Th3Claude) July 29, 2022

If one instance of “flipping the bird” was worth 11 runs the Dems would have emerged victorious.

Keep it classy Dems. Rep Linda Sanchez with super sportsmanlike conduct. ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y0QjuRsq0L — Bluedevil Gma (@bluedevilmsn) July 29, 2022

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez flipping off Republicans in a charity game to support the Boys and Girls Club of DC. Sad! pic.twitter.com/wOLL6krs48 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 29, 2022

Can you feel the “unity”?

UNITY. Democrat Linda Sanchez flips the bird to the Republican dugout during the congressional baseball game. pic.twitter.com/Jp27IutOeO — John Curtis  (@Johnmcurtis) July 29, 2022

Democrats might think Rep. Sanchez hit a home run with that but… they lost anyway. Imagine the reaction after the November midterms.