Remember Juli Briskman? She became a #Resistance hero after this photo of flipping the bird to President Trump as he drove by in his motorcade went viral in 2017:

Anyway, she just won a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia:

VIDEO: 🇺🇸 A cyclist who was fired from her job after raising her middle finger to US President Trump's motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia. #JuliBriskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photo, beat the Republican incumbent in Loudoun County pic.twitter.com/9wO8cveALT — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 6, 2019

From flipping off the president to flipping her seat:

It's Briskman's first stint in public office and she just unseated an eight-year incumbent Republican. Not bad. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 6, 2019

We assume she spelled “Loudoun” incorrectly here to make a pun:

Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today! So proud that we were able to #FlipLoudpun #FlipVA #LOCO219 Thank you Loudoun! https://t.co/vRcDUih1AP — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) November 6, 2019

And, yes, the president’s Virginia golf course is in her district:

As it turns out, Briskman’s district includes a certain golf course owned by a certain president. “Isn’t that sweet justice?” she asked, her cackle suggesting that she knew the answer to her own question.https://t.co/DNr7SuzLFp — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) November 6, 2019

First item on the to-do list? Pantsuits:

I need more pantsuits!! Congrats @shannonrwatts And Thank You. Your tireless efforts are appreciated! — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) November 6, 2019

Briskman was fired in 2017 from her job at a government contractor after the photo went viral:

Briskman lost her job over that photo in 2017. “Two years ago I was fired for standing up to the backwards agenda of Donald Trump," she told me tonight. "But now my neighbors in Algonkian District have backed me up and rejected the Trump agenda." https://t.co/8ruEybq4mg — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 6, 2019

Her lawsuit for wrongful termination was dismissed, so she decided to run for office instead. From the Washington Post:

She sued and won her severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed. Rather than appeal, she decided to seek public office.

***