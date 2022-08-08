Big news, everyone! Donald Trump is finished. Finished! For real this time.

And it’s all thanks to an excerpt in the New Yorker from Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker’s new book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.”

In an excerpt from their new book, @sbg1 and @peterbakernyt report on how Mark Milley, Donald Trump’s handpicked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fought the President from inside the Pentagon—despite almost resigning in June of 2020. https://t.co/5fwcOaDxrP — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 8, 2022

And it’s damning. Damning, we tell you! But don’t take our word for it; take CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s, who couldn’t wait to share it with his followers:

Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals | The New Yorker https://t.co/SJPnk2tsRo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 8, 2022

Tapper emphasized this bit in particular:

Trump: “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.” Kelly: “Those are the heroes. In our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than they are—and they are buried over in Arlington.” Trump: “I don’t want them.” https://t.co/7yFTSI1tAO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 8, 2022

Ah, yes. Who could forget when Donald Trump said those outrageous things?

An even better question than that: who can remember when Donald Trump said those outrageous things? Because last time we checked, the people who claimed that Trump said those outrageous things had absolutely zero evidence to support it. In fact, the only people who were willing to go on the record about Donald Trump’s alleged bashing of U.S. troops debunked the narrative.

The opening to the much-discussed Atlantic article, and the same events as described in John Bolton's memoir. https://t.co/1PQQXY8eoJ pic.twitter.com/JS32FJx9Ez — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020

Last year, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg commemorated Memorial Day by pushing his magazine’s dubious story yet again.

Memorial Day, 2017: "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" This is what Donald Trump asked John Kelly while visiting Kelly's son's grave in Arlington National Cemetery. https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 31, 2021

More than a year after that tweet, Goldberg has yet to provide any evidence to corroborate the claims in The Atlantic’s piece. And we don’t expect to see that evidence, ever.

But here comes Jake Tapper spreading a very similar — and similarly dubious — account about Donald Trump criticizing American troops.

You guys are back to lying about this stuff again? pic.twitter.com/RIOZJyPJ3R — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 8, 2022

Did Donald Trump say any of that stuff? We can’t say for sure one way or the other. But we’re willing to admit that we have no way to know for sure. Tapper et al. are not, because they see their jobs as protecting Democratic narratives.

hey remember that other totally real conversation that happened that one time? And that we were going to get follow-up evidence that it occurred? Whatever happened to that? https://t.co/htdSXIxnA3 pic.twitter.com/PqoFvH6nPk — Carlos (@txiokatu) August 8, 2022

Wasn't this debunked like a year ago or more? Why is @jaketapper trying to dredge it back up now? https://t.co/h7cx81985D — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 8, 2022

Because Jake Tapper, like the rest of the Resistance Media, can’t bring himself to quit Donald Trump. They can’t stop talking about Trump, because if they did, they’d have to talk about what a miserable job Joe Biden is doing as president.

Stories don't even have to sound plausible for "journalists" to spread them anymore. https://t.co/j2sC50XS7y — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) August 8, 2022

Nope. All they have to be is juicy.

***

Related:

Jake Tapper reports ‘pusher of election lies’ won a primary (no, not CNN regular Adam Schiff)