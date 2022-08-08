Big news, everyone! Donald Trump is finished. Finished! For real this time.

And it’s all thanks to an excerpt in the New Yorker from Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker’s new book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.”

And it’s damning. Damning, we tell you! But don’t take our word for it; take CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s, who couldn’t wait to share it with his followers:

Tapper emphasized this bit in particular:

Ah, yes. Who could forget when Donald Trump said those outrageous things?

An even better question than that: who can remember when Donald Trump said those outrageous things? Because last time we checked, the people who claimed that Trump said those outrageous things had absolutely zero evidence to support it. In fact, the only people who were willing to go on the record about Donald Trump’s alleged bashing of U.S. troops debunked the narrative.

Last year, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg commemorated Memorial Day by pushing his magazine’s dubious story yet again.

More than a year after that tweet, Goldberg has yet to provide any evidence to corroborate the claims in The Atlantic’s piece. And we don’t expect to see that evidence, ever.

But here comes Jake Tapper spreading a very similar — and similarly dubious — account about Donald Trump criticizing American troops.

Did Donald Trump say any of that stuff? We can’t say for sure one way or the other. But we’re willing to admit that we have no way to know for sure. Tapper et al. are not, because they see their jobs as protecting Democratic narratives.

Because Jake Tapper, like the rest of the Resistance Media, can’t bring himself to quit Donald Trump. They can’t stop talking about Trump, because if they did, they’d have to talk about what a miserable job Joe Biden is doing as president.

Nope. All they have to be is juicy.

