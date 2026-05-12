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Dem Katie Porter Says Fellow Gubernatorial Candidate Leaked Video of Her Verbally Abusing Staffer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:44 AM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

On Monday, California gubernatorial candidate and Olympian-level mashed-potatoes hurler Katie Porter says she’s dead certain about who leaked an infamous video of her berating her more-informed staffer. She claims it’s fellow Democrat opponent Tom Steyer.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Katie Porter accuses fellow Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer of leaking the video of her going psycho on her own staffer, when she yelled:

“Get out of my f**king shot!"Porter said she’s confident it was Steyer, after being “told by many people."

Baller move by Steyer, if true.

Here’s Porter telling CNN’s Dana Bash how she ‘knows’ it was sneaky Steyer. (WATCH)

Porter’s about as sharp as chocolate pudding.

Commenters noticed that Porter seems more upset about the video being leaked than about what the unflattering footage reveals.

She's mad the video got leaked, not apologetic for her bat***t crazy personality.

— Michael Mattox - The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) May 11, 2026

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Her response only highlights what a terrible governor she will be if elected.

She was already juggling this reputational hot potato.

What’s not to love? We're kidding.

Posters hope the leaker is a certain someone who's been on the receiving end of Porter’s abuse.

Will more vicious videos of Porter surface as the governor’s race proceeds? Who knows? It's not like we need more proof to know that she's a horrible choice to lead California.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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