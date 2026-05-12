Dem Katie Porter Says Fellow Gubernatorial Candidate Leaked Video of Her Verbally Abusing Staffer

On Monday, California gubernatorial candidate and Olympian-level mashed-potatoes hurler Katie Porter says she’s dead certain about who leaked an infamous video of her berating her more-informed staffer. She claims it’s fellow Democrat opponent Tom Steyer.

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Katie Porter accuses fellow Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer of leaking the video of her going psycho on her own staffer, when she yelled: “Get out of my f**king shot!"Porter said she’s confident it was Steyer, after being “told by many people." Baller move by Steyer, if true.

Here’s Porter telling CNN’s Dana Bash how she ‘knows’ it was sneaky Steyer. (WATCH)

Katie Porter accuses fellow Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer of leaking the video of her going psycho on her own staffer, when she yelled:



“Get out of my f**king shot!"



Porter said she’s confident it was Steyer, after being “told by many people."



Baller move by… pic.twitter.com/NvZ3ZHoCWK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2026

Go Tom!!! Good job, buddy!!! — ConservativeCat (@GaryAlanGraham) May 11, 2026

“He wanted to be governor bad enough to knock me down to it”



Isn’t that the entire point of an election? 😂 — jay plemons (@jayplemons) May 11, 2026

Porter’s about as sharp as chocolate pudding.

Commenters noticed that Porter seems more upset about the video being leaked than about what the unflattering footage reveals.

Katie, instead of acknowledging the horrible staff treatment, blames it on her political opponent leaking it.



Seems like she is making the situation even worse. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) May 11, 2026

She's mad the video got leaked, not apologetic for her bat***t crazy personality. — Michael Mattox - The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) May 11, 2026

Isn’t it funny how mad she is about the fact it was leaked not the fact that it’s true — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) May 11, 2026

That’s who she is, and has a lot of trouble pretending to be otherwise — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2026

Her response only highlights what a terrible governor she will be if elected.

She was already juggling this reputational hot potato.

Porter...confirmed domestic abuser, liar, fat-drug taker. — GenerallyPerturbed 🇺🇲 My Pride Flag (@GPerturbed) May 11, 2026

What’s not to love? We're kidding.

Posters hope the leaker is a certain someone who's been on the receiving end of Porter’s abuse.

I was hoping it was a disgruntled staffer who would be dropping them like breadcrumbs all during the campaign. No way is that a one off for Porter — Shane Wilhoite (@ShaneWilhoite) May 11, 2026

She's a complete lunatic. She deserves it. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 11, 2026

Perpetually perturbed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2026

Will more vicious videos of Porter surface as the governor’s race proceeds? Who knows? It's not like we need more proof to know that she's a horrible choice to lead California.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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