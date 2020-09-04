Uh-oh, Jeffrey Goldberg:
“It was a straight weather call,” Mr. Bolton tell @peterbakernyt @maggieNYT https://t.co/qB2OobRMZK
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 4, 2020
That would be Mr. John Bolton.
*tells
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 4, 2020
Gee.
Oh wow, someone on record. How did that happen? https://t.co/Uo06RDQ1nT
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020
No idea!
Reminder:
The opening to the much-discussed Atlantic article, and the same events as described in John Bolton's memoir. https://t.co/1PQQXY8eoJ pic.twitter.com/JS32FJx9Ez
— Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020
At the very least, it’s not looking great for Jeffrey Goldberg’s credibility right now.
The only person on record contradicts @TheAtlantic ‘s story 🤷♂️
— Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) September 4, 2020
Welp.
Maybe that's why you don't run 4 anonymous sources no one knows anything about. Because now the guy you've been praising and booking on all your interviews and shows and all bought his book has refuted it.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020