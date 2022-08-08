As we told you earlier, the Biden administration is trying really, really hard to spin “Let’s Go, Brandon!” into Democratic gold with their super cringy “Dark Brandon” memes. It’s not really working, (a) because the Left can’t meme, and (b) because when they try, they accidentally use possible Nazi imagery from troll farms. Whoops!

Anyway, the “Dark Brandon” wave has piqued the interest of economics writer Noah Smith, who can’t help but be amused:

The funniest thing about Dark Brandon is that the meme was originally invented by Chinese propaganda cartoonists. pic.twitter.com/Ouj8UV9evu — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 7, 2022

And you know what makes it really funny?

That is … actually not where “Let’s Go, Brandon!” came from. At all. Surely Smith knows that, right? Surely he does?

Stephen L. Miller tried to refresh Smith’s memory:

Miller was right, of course.

NBC Reporter comes up with slogan on the spot to cover embarrassing live shot.@Noahpinion – "Republicans did this." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Smith did not appreciate Miller’s help:

"Here let me correct you." "No." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022

Noah should know by now that blocking Miller doesn’t prevent everyone from seeing the best that @Noahpinion has to offer. Which is stuff like this:

I honestly love how much the Dark Brandon meme has gotten under conservatives' skin. https://t.co/ENnUaNA0AX — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 8, 2022

Like, we embraced it to gently make fun of Joe Biden, and all they can see is a lib reflection of their own painfully unfunny God-Emperor Trump memes from five years ago. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 8, 2022

Bless his heart.

"You want the truth!? I CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!" — Votey McVoteface (@Crapplefratz) August 8, 2022

No he cannot.

***

