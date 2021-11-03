A lot of lefties are taking Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Glenn Youngkin pretty hard. Especially those who have been advocating so hard for Critical Race Theory in education.

Critical Race Theory may very well have been one of the heaviest weights that tipped the election in Youngkin’s favor. And perhaps no one has done more to expose the scourge of Critical Race Theory in America than Christopher Rufo.

So you can imagine that there are people out there who are very angry at Rufo right now. People like economics blogger Noah Smith, who clearly won’t be adding Rufo to his Christmas card list:

This was the Chris Rufo Election. Chris Rufo-ism was what won this election. What are Dems doing — heck, what are progressive activists doing — to make sure that 2022 is not the Second Chris Rufo Election? pic.twitter.com/lcYBEDaE3v — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 3, 2021

“The Chris Rufo Election.” Is … is that supposed to be an insult to Rufo? Because if so, Rufo’s not taking it as one at all:

Noah Smith poasting my W's online https://t.co/cSomPFOZZi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 3, 2021

Noah Smith is literally the perfect counter-indicator for me. I have never seen anyone who is so wrong, so much–yet he has the self-awareness of a rock and never sees it. Its kind of remarkable. — Tucker Max (@TuckerMax) November 3, 2021

In that sense, he is very valuable. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 3, 2021

