Earlier, we told you about deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates’ very sad attempt to make a badass “Dark Brandon” meme happen. Here it is again:

Dark Brandon is crushing it pic.twitter.com/w0L8xCzIW8 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 7, 2022

Pathetic? Without a doubt. But it’s relatively harmless.

Relative to this, at least:

Screenshotted, just because:

“What’s the big deal?” you might be asking yourselves. Well, look closer. Do you notice anything? Anything a little off … ensive, perhaps?

Uh-oh!

A Biden staffer tried to make Dark Brandon a thing but copied a meme off of 4chan with a Reich Eagle in the background pic.twitter.com/C6h0eAP8Yv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2022

Obviously the Biden administration is full of Nazis signaling to other Nazis.

Dear God.

Andy, are you uh making these memes or sourcing them from 8Kun? pic.twitter.com/LdCysNUyFU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2022

The Biden White House is getting pretty brazen.

personally, I'm not surprised that you're tweeting out Nazi eagle imagery of your boss who reminisces about his segregationist "mentor"https://t.co/sEzak3dQOw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 8, 2022

It all makes sense now.

Whoa…easy there Himmler — JohnNoselrub (@JohnNoselrub) August 8, 2022

In all seriousness, though, you have to wonder what they think they’re accomplishing with this stuff.

"Dark Brandon" started as Chinese propaganda and then the White House co-opted it using Nazi Eagle imagery… They're not sending their best pic.twitter.com/DFTiQEXZgc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 8, 2022

They are sending their best, though. That’s the thing! This is literally the best they have to offer!

In 2020, the Trump campaign faced a week of stories and fact checks about a t-shirt with an eagle on it.https://t.co/QuHjLnzo2s Let’s see if a tweet from an official Biden White House account gets the same treatment. https://t.co/wpjgpbalzo — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 8, 2022

Stay tuned!

Not really, though. Media firefighters aren’t going to raise a ruckus over this, because Democrats.

***

