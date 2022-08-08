Earlier, we told you about deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates’ very sad attempt to make a badass “Dark Brandon” meme happen. Here it is again:

Pathetic? Without a doubt. But it’s relatively harmless.

Relative to this, at least:

Screenshotted, just because:

“What’s the big deal?” you might be asking yourselves. Well, look closer. Do you notice anything? Anything a little off … ensive, perhaps?

Uh-oh!

Obviously the Biden administration is full of Nazis signaling to other Nazis.

Dear God.

The Biden White House is getting pretty brazen.

It all makes sense now.

In all seriousness, though, you have to wonder what they think they’re accomplishing with this stuff.

They are sending their best, though. That’s the thing! This is literally the best they have to offer!

Stay tuned!

Not really, though. Media firefighters aren’t going to raise a ruckus over this, because Democrats.

