In case you missed it, Donald Trump — or at least a pro-Trump PAC — is apparently giving his most steadfast supporters the opportunity to carry their very own “Trump Cards.”

More from Business Insider:

Trump’s PAC sent two emails on Wednesday asking supporters to get on board with carrying the red-and-gold cards, which look like credit cards and bear the former president’s signature. “The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country,” the first email said. “They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.” The Trump team said in a follow-up email, “We’re about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

And from Newsweek:

On August 4, two emails regarding “OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS” were sent by Save America, a joint fundraising committee of Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC. Each showed four designs and spoke of Trump’s desire for recipients to decide which one should be chosen. One included a direct message from former President Trump, in which he said: “We are launching our OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS soon, and my team asked me to select the design. I’ve always said the only voice that matters is YOURS, which is why I want YOU to be the one to pick our brand new card.

OK, so, truth be told, the whole things kinda weird. If, say, Barack Obama had done something like that, we’d rightly be denouncing it as cultish and bizarre.

That said, though, some people’s reactions to the cards seem a bit … over the top. To them, the cards are just further proof that Donald Trump is literally the second coming of Adolf Hitler:

My Grandfather showed me some stuff he brought back from WWII that looked just like this Third Reich reject Trump Card. pic.twitter.com/E4zq9FsR1u — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) August 5, 2021

These Trump cards look familiar pic.twitter.com/5SfNTRt6dL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2021

He forgot the medallion on the bottom of his Trump Cards#TRUMPCARD pic.twitter.com/DrV6ngjmu8 — Ellen Wolfe (@FlaWolffie) August 5, 2021

A #TrumpCard is disturbing enough on its own. But how many times does his camp need to skirt very closely to Nazi symbolism before everyone acknowledges it's completely intentional? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/SYBa3t1tom — Aaron (@invaderaaron) August 5, 2021

Traitor Tot isn’t trying to hide it anymore! Do you think his Republican friends use the Nazi salute when they meet with him? #TrumpCard pic.twitter.com/l4JOwXjh3H — Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊💙🦆 (@dhershiser) August 5, 2021

The Trump Card and the Ahnenpass , which was required in Nazi Germany to prove you were an Aryan. pic.twitter.com/5Eag2vprTX — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) August 5, 2021

Trump is building Third Reich because he faced no consequences for anything and he believes he can get away with murder – literally! #TrumpCard #Jailtrump pic.twitter.com/P70onI0CR6 — grassroots resister (@g_rootResister) August 5, 2021

Trump Card: Leave home without it if you're not a Nazi. https://t.co/9jbT4Fme1w — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 5, 2021

Trump card = Nazi card. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/wif2ld4BBM — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 5, 2021

PERIOD, you guys.

The same people telling you that Trump supporters are ignorant, historically illiterate morons are insisting that eagle imagery is a Nazi thing.

People are dunking on this as Nazi imagery, but it would also have been very welcome in the USSR or Caligula’s Rome. pic.twitter.com/yRYX61okRR — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 5, 2021

Roman credit cards would have been epic btw — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 5, 2021

True story. But we digress.

Mock the Trump Cards if you want to, but don’t pretend that they’re something they’re not.

Or FDR's National Recovery Administration.https://t.co/Y6ChmFuBhZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 5, 2021

It will also be familiar to anyone who has ever seen a standard American quarter. — Luke Thompson (@lukthomp) August 5, 2021

Or anything with the Great Seal of the United States on it. — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) August 5, 2021

Basically, the Trump Cards don’t prove that Donald Trump and his supporters are Nazis. The Resistance’s unhinged reactions to them, however, demonstrate that there’s no shortage of stupid people out there.