Over the weekend, the USA Today’s fact check on a Trump 2020 t-shirt featuring what talking points on the Left called a “Nazi symbol” found the claim to be “true”:

The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol Our ruling: True https://t.co/3eCiYdgQvK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

“True”? Er, OK.

But then, about an hour or so later, the embarrassment began setting in, except the USA Today couldn’t quite retract the alleged fact check:

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

Oh, eagles are also a “longtime US symbol”? Shocker!

So what happened a few days later on Wednesday? Full retraction? Nope! It’s now “inconclusive”:

Update: The rating on this article has been changed to inconclusive. It was updated to reflect further reporting and analysis. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2020

Puh-leeze!

This thread is like a slow motion car wreck https://t.co/SJ8GN9wuna — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 15, 2020

And we have a feeling it’s not over yet.

Just admit you were wrong and move on. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 15, 2020

Is there any doubt that a Democrat campaign would have received a total retraction and full-page apology published in both the newspaper and online?

So in other words, one of the main reasons this country is so divided, is due to irresponsible “ journalism” like this. — Alexander (@mmafootball81) July 15, 2020

Ya know, that might have something to do with it. *Eye roll*

No, the article was updated after you were called out as #DemMediaBorg propaganda. The American eagle & the German Nazi eagle are both true, but Trump used the American eagle & you knew it. https://t.co/ea2psFkiyx — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 15, 2020

And they’re still clinging to it.

USA Today could not bring itself to admit its lie about a Trump t-shirt. https://t.co/5hXWxbIvtT — Lawrence Hakiwai (@Omahuson) July 15, 2020

That's quite a fact checking system you've got there. Bang up job all around. — Eric Soderholm's Biggest Fan (@ChienAndaluce) July 15, 2020

This is an embarrassment to your staff and the entire profession. You’ve helped nothing and no one, specifically your readers. — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) July 15, 2020

"to reflect further reporting and analysis" that found the symbol has been used in American politics for more that a century before the 3rd Reich was even a thing. — George Bentley, Listen for the Trumpet. (@Geobent) July 15, 2020

“Journalism” everybody!