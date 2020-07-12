In case you haven’t already seen the stupidest thing online today …
It’s like USA Today wants to give CNN a run for its ‘garbage outlet’ money.
The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol
Our ruling: True https://t.co/3eCiYdgQvK
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020
From USA Today:
President Donald Trump’s campaign website recently unveiled a T-shirt that has come under fire because of design similarities between its logo and a Nazi symbol.
The similarity was first noticed, according to Forward, by two Twitter accounts, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, described as a Jewish progressive group, and the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group formed by Republicans.
“The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again,” Bend the Arc tweeted on July 1.
Several Facebook posts have noted the similarities, as well. One user noted, “Trump is now selling straight up nazi propaganda shirts.”
Annnnnnnd then they had to make a clarification:
Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too.
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020
Ya’ don’t say?!
MORONS.
MOOOOOOOROOOOOONS.
Seriously.
But Nancy’s good, right? pic.twitter.com/340sKx4GyK
— Me Chomper (@chmpr) July 12, 2020
Oops.
— KC 🐗 (@KCandtheBoys) July 12, 2020
The stupid. It burns.
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 12, 2020
Truly.
Dear God just stfu.
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) July 12, 2020
Worth noting, the Eagle is our National Bird. pic.twitter.com/hW7B3c1exS
— JJ (@JJBranchaud) July 12, 2020
Following your logic (Of which, there really isnt any logic involved at all, but then you are USA Today), then @SpeakerPelosi has worn her Nazi symbol openly and proudly upon her shoulder on many, many occasions. pic.twitter.com/4WY6ciPi5X
— Burly Zebra 🏳️🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) July 12, 2020
You pic.twitter.com/NNPgaOAO7m
— Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) July 12, 2020
No sh*t, Sherlock.
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 12, 2020
Fact check TRUE?! It’s “worth noting” the eagle has been used in the US too?!! You unbelievable hacks! Your newspaper has turned into a shameless rag.
Here’s the fact check: There’s no evidence whatsoever they’re using Nazi symbolism instead of the American Eagle. Clowns.
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 12, 2020
This is an insult to clowns everywhere.
Do the world a favor and delete your account.
— Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) July 12, 2020
You mean like this one from noted Nazi *squints* @SpeakerPelosi? pic.twitter.com/BvylukqIp8
— off2paradise (@off2paradise) July 12, 2020
Print media is dying… a slow death, but dying none the less.
— Caleb Box (@calebbox) July 12, 2020
A suicide at that.
***
