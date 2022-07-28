Earlier, Joe Biden stood up at the White House podium to play up the Inflation Reduction Act — and to downplay the economic meltdown in which we currently find ourselves.

"That doesn't sound like a recession to me." Biden takes ZERO questions on the day that Q2 GDP showed that America has entered a recession. pic.twitter.com/BipE8GK1Yn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2022

It was a pretty jaw-dropping moment, to say the least. And if you’re like us, you might be having a tough time finding the humor in the situation.

Fortunately, Fox News managed to do just that:

Greatest chyron ever as Joe Biden flees reporters and takes no questions: "Biden denies recession as U.S. enters recession" pic.twitter.com/fw5KdrYSIv — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 28, 2022

Remember when CNN frequently tossed up snarky chyrons when Donald Trump or someone in his administration was on the screen or the subject of discussion? They thought they were being cute and clever, when, in fact, they were just beclowning themselves in desperate bids for clout.

Unlike CNN, Fox News isn’t hurting for ratings, and unlike with much of CNN’s criticism of and obsession with Donald Trump, Fox News actually has a solid case against Joe Biden on this particular issue.

Just being honest. — Maxwell Paddock (@MaxwellPaddock1) July 28, 2022

And you certainly can’t fault them for that.

NICE — Atsu Joseph (@AtsuJoseph16) July 28, 2022

It’s funny because it’s true.

***

Related:

Contrast between CNN and Fox News’ chyron for Pete Buttigieg briefing might help explain why even Dems are tuning CNN out these days [pics]