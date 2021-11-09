So apparently Brian Stelter’s not the only lib who’d rather tune into Fox News than CNN:

More Democrats watch Fox News during primetime than CNN: data https://t.co/vhL67HodvI pic.twitter.com/xR9mYqmh1m — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2021

My God, this is embarrassing for CNN. https://t.co/IEU4uWMsxj — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 9, 2021

It certainly is. And it means that it’s entirely possible that even CNN’s target demo is tiring of the Real News™ network’s antics.

Like this, for example:

Meant to tweet this yesterday. The competing CNN and Fox Chyron graphics are are a perfect contrast between CNN happy talk and… reality. pic.twitter.com/EF7HJWvoVV — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 9, 2021

Look, CNN. We get that you guys are fully committed to fluffing the Biden administration, but would it kill you to dial the sugarcoating back a little bit once in a while? Because not dialing it back may be killing your viewership.

Recommended Twitchy Video