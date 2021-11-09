So apparently Brian Stelter’s not the only lib who’d rather tune into Fox News than CNN:

It certainly is. And it means that it’s entirely possible that even CNN’s target demo is tiring of the Real News™ network’s antics.

Like this, for example:

Look, CNN. We get that you guys are fully committed to fluffing the Biden administration, but would it kill you to dial the sugarcoating back a little bit once in a while? Because not dialing it back may be killing your viewership.

