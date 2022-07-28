President Joe Biden emerged from his padded cave today to try to sell America on the awesomeness that is the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Biden will deliver remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act at noon, per updated White House schedule. — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) July 28, 2022

Well, Biden didn’t actually come out at noon. It was more like an hour later. But that’s probably because he just needed the extra time to try to dial down his enthusiasm. He wouldn’t want to get too giddy while he’s delivering important remarks. Wouldn’t be presidential, you know.

He was still pretty giddy, though:

Biden brags about his second $350 billion spending bill this week; it's a "godsend" "It invests $369 billion to secure our energy future and address the climate crisis" pic.twitter.com/eJPL3kUSTC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2022

A godsend, folks! An effing godsend!

Amidst an inflation crisis & the depths of a recession, Biden boasts of authoring a $600 billion tax hike while repeating his usual lie that most Americans won't be impacted pic.twitter.com/CRiSYPH1qG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act won’t have any negative impact on most Americans, anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year. And it’s going to help boost our economy, which is still not in a recession according to whatever dictionary Joe Biden uses.

Do you hear him? We’re not in a recession, dammit!

Joe Biden REFUSES to admit that we are in a recession, then bolts out of the room without taking questions… #BidenRecession pic.twitter.com/K8uBouTtC1 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 28, 2022

Despite data showing the US economy has been shrinking for half-a-year, Biden points to other indicators, such as low unemployment and recent business investment. "That doesn't sound like a recession to me," he says, declining to take reporters' questions. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 28, 2022

The economy in a death spiral, with costs of goods and services way up and the real value of money way down. Businesses can’t find people to fill job vacancies. We literally cannot afford to stay on this economic trajectory. But that doesn’t sound like a recession to Joe Biden!

"That doesn't sound like a recession to me." Biden takes ZERO questions on the day that Q2 GDP showed that America has entered a recession. pic.twitter.com/BipE8GK1Yn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2022

We still can’t quite believe we actually heard those words come out of his mouth hole.

Joe Biden says that the economy is doing perfect, says "That doesn't sound like a recession to me," and then leaves without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/fzZmFEvqmE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 28, 2022

Talk about malarkey. This is textbook malarkey. Look up “malarkey” in the dictionary, and this is it.

65% of the country thinks we are already in a recession. 80% think the country is oh the wrong track. 75% of Democrats don’t want Biden to run again. Biden: Everything is awesome, I won’t be taking any questions. https://t.co/bfNrfKSiMA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 28, 2022

Really, Mr. President? Not even one question? Do you have somewhere more important to be right now? Is this spiel cutting into naptime?

Doesn’t sound like a recession to me…. pic.twitter.com/CLHlDhG4jZ — RMill (@RoxanneMillhol1) July 28, 2022

Nothing exudes confidence and leadership like making a declaration everyone knows you don't believe and hightailing it out of there — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) July 28, 2022

Thank God the adults are back in charge.