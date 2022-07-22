GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin was fortunately not seriously injured when a man climbed up onstage during a campaign event yesterday and attempted to stab him.

Parkland father and gun control activist was among those who have wished Zeldin well. Unfortunately, he was not among those who found a way to wish Zeldin well without using it as an opportunity to take cheap and gross political shots:

Wow.

Should Zeldin also thank Kathy Hochul for the fact that his assailant is walking around on the street today?

That’s only one of the issues we have with Guttenberg’s tweet. How about using an assassination attempt to shame Zeldin and accuse him of using it for political gain?

Guttenberg himself is notorious for sinking to some pretty despicable lows in order to hurt his ideological opponents, so the irony of him accusing Zeldin of “politicizing” a literal attempt on his life should not be lost on anyone.

And how about Fred’s implication that Zeldin’s assailant decided to do a stabbing because Kathy Hochul has done such a great job of cracking down on guns in New York? That’s really something.

The only point Fred Guttenberg managed to make is that he’s the jerk in this scenario. He should’ve stopped after “not harmed” and shut up after that.

