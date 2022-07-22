GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin was fortunately not seriously injured when a man climbed up onstage during a campaign event yesterday and attempted to stab him.

Thank you to all who reached out following tonight’s attack. Grateful I was able to grab onto his wrist in time when he lunged for my neck. Grateful many individuals on site quickly jumped in & tackled him. Grateful for the local law enforcement who apprehended the attacker.🙏 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 22, 2022

Parkland father and gun control activist was among those who have wished Zeldin well. Unfortunately, he was not among those who found a way to wish Zeldin well without using it as an opportunity to take cheap and gross political shots:

I wish @leezeldin well & glad he was not harmed. However, he is a jerk & he politicized this. I am sitting in a Florida courtroom because my daughter was murdered there. Lee owes @KathyHochul a THANK YOU that this happened in NY & no gun was involved.https://t.co/rDZ0RaOLoU — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 22, 2022

Wow.

Should Zeldin also thank Kathy Hochul for the fact that his assailant is walking around on the street today?

That’s only one of the issues we have with Guttenberg’s tweet. How about using an assassination attempt to shame Zeldin and accuse him of using it for political gain?

Can’t imagine someone politicizing something… https://t.co/Cqvxbki0rF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 22, 2022

Guttenberg himself is notorious for sinking to some pretty despicable lows in order to hurt his ideological opponents, so the irony of him accusing Zeldin of “politicizing” a literal attempt on his life should not be lost on anyone.

And how about Fred’s implication that Zeldin’s assailant decided to do a stabbing because Kathy Hochul has done such a great job of cracking down on guns in New York? That’s really something.

Is your point that gun crime does not happen in New York? NY has higher gun crime levels than several pro-gun states in the same part of the country. And just a bit south of NY is Maryland, which has similarly strict gun laws, and one of the most violent cities in the world. https://t.co/fU6zMhLwdM — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 22, 2022

The only point Fred Guttenberg managed to make is that he’s the jerk in this scenario. He should’ve stopped after “not harmed” and shut up after that.

