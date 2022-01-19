Parkland father Fred Guttenberg has dealt with something no parent should ever have to deal with: the death of his child. The murder of his child.

That said, Guttenberg appears to be under the impression that his family’s devastating loss gives him carte blanche to act like a complete ass.

Since initially calling for Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to be fired for making a silly Hitler joke:

Hitler jokes are NEVER funny. When made by @christinapushaw, who is Communications Director for @GovRonDeSantis they should lead termination. Ron, this is not her first bout with anti Semitism and following this weekends Temple attack, inexcusable. SHE NEEDS TO BE TERMINATED!! pic.twitter.com/3HktNRyFY4 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

He’s only doubled down on his insanity (and defended his own highly politically charged invocation of Hitler).

Erielle Davidson — Federalist alumna and current associate director for the Center for the Middle East and International Law at George Mason University — was among the many who called out Guttenberg for his legitimately gross comparison of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley to Hitler:

Hitler killed 6 million Jews. And you have the audacity to compare a sitting member of Congress to him. What is wrong with you? Have you no shame? https://t.co/PGstiRDLJk — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 19, 2022

Everyone should say these things to the left when they make these comparisons. It’s clear Fred spends his life on Facebook and has been puffed up by his echo chamber to believe these are reasonable positions. They’re not. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 19, 2022

Well, Guttenberg was extremely offended that Davidson would dare suggest that his motives aren’t pure:

I am aware @politicalelle. I have family amongst those killed. No idea who you are, but I suspect you don't really care about the message you are attempting to deliver. As for your relentless insults directed at me to your echo chamber, no worries. I long ago stopped caring. https://t.co/2xBypv5Gaz — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 19, 2022

Guttenberg says that he “long ago stopped caring” about what his critics say, but he cared enough to share this email he received shortly after calling Davidson out:

Hi @politicalelle, I just received this email immediately following the tweet below with your name spelled just like yours. I suspect a likely troll. Is this you or one of your trolls? https://t.co/oDWBprGKBC pic.twitter.com/LlSdLOmuIq — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 19, 2022

Just in case he deletes, here’s a screenshot of the email Guttenberg allegedly received from Davidson or someone pretending to be Davidson:

Well, what more evidence do you need that Erielle Davidson has it in for Fred Guttenberg?

I have never written something like that in my entire life. What are you doing? My word. https://t.co/mzyZ8si51X — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 19, 2022

Actually, I said it was a likely troll. It came to me immediately following your last tweet. I do suspect it is a troll from the universe that you live in. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 19, 2022

“A troll from the universe that you live in.”

"New message from Fred Guttenberg" LOL — Briton H. (@BRH091) January 19, 2022

Why does it say "new message from Fred Guttenberg" — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 19, 2022

Hey … you know, that’s a good question!

My guy did you really create an email just for this tweet — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 19, 2022

It kinda looks like he did …

wyd my guy pic.twitter.com/PWb2ZzYvPk — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 19, 2022

We, too, have to ask you, Fred: what’re you doing?

The email says “New Message from Fred Guttenberg.” You created a fake email account to pose as me and then emailed yourself vile things. What are you doing? https://t.co/mzyZ8si51X — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 19, 2022

Reveal the email that’s blocked out. All mine begin with “e.” That looks like it starts with an “m.” Anyone can write a name, including you. It shows you don’t know me well enough to realize how preposterous this appears. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 19, 2022

He definitely sent that to himself. Hey, is this you, I'm going to black out the email to protect…you. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 19, 2022

This is all very weird.

you should log off … twitter is not your friend and you literally look insane posting that — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 19, 2022

Literally making stuff up to smear @politicalelle .

You're a horrible human being Fred , and no one believes your bs. https://t.co/J2K4ntWuLM — Grandpa Whig (@RandomWhig) January 19, 2022

Now, for what it’s worth, Guttenberg claims that the email came to him through his website, FredGuttenberg.com:

You are a predictable person @politicalelle. It came through the Fred Guttenberg website which is why it shows that way (you already knew that). Look who the reply goes to. By the way, only moments after you sent this tweet, I received emails referring to it. From you? pic.twitter.com/SDl3DuyUkh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 19, 2022

Of course Davidson didn’t send it. And she never would. Guttenberg can’t be stupid enough to believe she would. So what other options does that leave?

So now it turns out from a later screenshot that the redacted email address was "[email protected]". This was because this was an email notification of a website comment, which could have come from literally anyone, even Fred himself for all anyone knows. https://t.co/fMHoco58ST — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) January 19, 2022

Whether it was indeed a troll or Guttenberg himself who sent the email is arguably immaterial now. Because Guttenberg’s goal was to slime Davidson and impugn her character.

And he owes her an apology.

