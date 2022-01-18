Earlier, we told you about Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg calling for Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw’s immediate termination over a Hitler joke.

Hitler jokes are NEVER funny. When made by @christinapushaw, who is Communications Director for @GovRonDeSantis they should lead termination. Ron, this is not her first bout with anti Semitism and following this weekends Temple attack, inexcusable. SHE NEEDS TO BE TERMINATED!! pic.twitter.com/3HktNRyFY4 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

Guttenberg wasn’t amused by Karol Markowicz’s followup, either.

You know who else wanted people terminated? https://t.co/fIL4a5xR6J — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 18, 2022

We don’t know why Fred didn’t like that. We thought it was hilarious!

Anyway, it’s pretty bold of Fred to make such a black-and-white statement like “Hitler jokes are NEVER funny.” Not just because he’s wrong, but also because there are people like Drew Holden out there who are always watching, always taking notes, and always — always — ready with the receipts:

Well, well, well … would you look at that?

Question about this @HawleyMO photo. What should we call it. I think Hitler Youth. Any other thoughts? pic.twitter.com/TNEhRwdQAM — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 8, 2021

Uh-oh, Fred. You’re one of those self-loathing Jews, aren’t you?

Hey you weren’t supposed to remember that tweet! — Uncle Baby Billy (@MacGruber44) January 18, 2022

Dammit, Drew!

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/zbnxsDerXP — Louisville Is In Indiana (@ellsdown2012) January 18, 2022

Without double standards, would blue check leftists have any standards at all? https://t.co/xp98Fucebx — Meowmix (@Meowmix23846679) January 18, 2022

(That’s a rhetorical question, of course.)

Has @DefiantLs seen this one yet? — Some guy in the Twin Cities (@interestsarefre) January 18, 2022

They have now:

*Chef’s kiss*

