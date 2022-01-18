Earlier, we told you about Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg calling for Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw’s immediate termination over a Hitler joke.

Guttenberg wasn’t amused by Karol Markowicz’s followup, either.

We don’t know why Fred didn’t like that. We thought it was hilarious!

Anyway, it’s pretty bold of Fred to make such a black-and-white statement like “Hitler jokes are NEVER funny.” Not just because he’s wrong, but also because there are people like Drew Holden out there who are always watching, always taking notes, and always — always — ready with the receipts:

Well, well, well … would you look at that?

Uh-oh, Fred. You’re one of those self-loathing Jews, aren’t you?

Dammit, Drew!

(That’s a rhetorical question, of course.)

They have now:

*Chef’s kiss*

