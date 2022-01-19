Parkland parent and gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg doubled down on his call for DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw to be fired over a tweet mocking Dem Nikki Fried’s comparison of her boss to Adolf Hitler:

(1,4) Today I spent the better part of my day at a funeral for a great man, a Jewish man. I came home to bombardment from @christinapushaw and Desantis trolls over her use of the word Nazi as a joke. They wrote a load of tweets and emails as you can see below. Rather than pic.twitter.com/U63l8CdElH — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

(2,4) respond to each let me just say that YES, I have referred to the intent, behavior, and associations of others as Nazi like. Trust me, it was not a joke. These people need to be called out and I will not stop. What the Florida Press Secretary, who is paid by Florida — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

(3,4)taxpayers did should get her fired. Being ok with that or comparing my use of the word terminate to describe what should happen to her job to what happened to Jewish people just shows everyone who you are. You can send all of the messages you want. I'm not going anywhere. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

And Guttenberg also wants you to know that he was NOT joking when he compared Sen. Josh Hawley to the Nazis and, because of this, he feels he is somehow above criticism for going full Hitler:

(4,4) By the way, this was one of the tweets widely shared on twitter. It is Josh Hawley on January 6th, the day of the insurrection. I stand by my description of his imagery and intent and again, it was definitely not a joke. pic.twitter.com/6ZOIP7Ng58 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 18, 2022

Oh, and we’re waiting for him to comment on Nikki Fried’s playing of the Adolf card which is what set this whole thing off in the first place:

Still no comment on your friend Fried, Fred. pic.twitter.com/9PiqwGxBDs — American Nordau (@MaxNordau) January 18, 2022

We expect he’ll say that Fried’s Nazi analogy is as honest as his, which makes it okay. But, as we told you, the ADL feels differently about it:

The Anti-Defamation League SLAMS Nikki Fried over her comparison of Ron DeSantis to Hitler https://t.co/CDg6Gm1ioi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 18, 2022

***

