It’s been a few days since Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to convince the world that she was handcuffed and arrested for protesting in favor of abortion rights outside of the Supreme Court. She wasn’t handcuffed, of course, nor was she arrested. Since then, she’s only doubled down.

AOC’s stunts were hilarious, to be sure, but she didn’t intend for them to be. This tweet from disgraced, corrupt former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, on the other hand, is intentionally hilarious, and we’ve gotta give him props for it:

We’re no Rod Blagojevich apologists by any stretch of the imagination, but that’s a good tweet.

We can’t! There is literally nothing we can argue with in that tweet.

Rod Blagovich is and will always be a dirtball. But that doesn’t mean he can’t recognize cringeworthy behavior in other people.

