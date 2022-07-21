It’s been a few days since Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to convince the world that she was handcuffed and arrested for protesting in favor of abortion rights outside of the Supreme Court. She wasn’t handcuffed, of course, nor was she arrested. Since then, she’s only doubled down.

AOC’s stunts were hilarious, to be sure, but she didn’t intend for them to be. This tweet from disgraced, corrupt former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, on the other hand, is intentionally hilarious, and we’ve gotta give him props for it:

AOC pretends to be handcuffed. At least when I get arrested, I get arrested for real! pic.twitter.com/kuwjpp0g5v — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) July 21, 2022

We’re no Rod Blagojevich apologists by any stretch of the imagination, but that’s a good tweet.

I mean, can you argue? https://t.co/RFVGH68UGY — Your Great Whig King (@RandomWhig) July 21, 2022

We can’t! There is literally nothing we can argue with in that tweet.

Okay this is kinda baller lmao https://t.co/csQpKU04Ct — yea (@LiveandaIive) July 21, 2022

Rod Blagovich is and will always be a dirtball. But that doesn’t mean he can’t recognize cringeworthy behavior in other people.

this website is free 🤪 https://t.co/1yHZNvBaD7 — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) July 21, 2022