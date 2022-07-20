If you’ll recall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the Democratic members of Congress who was handcuffed* by police and taken into police custody** yesterday.

*Not actually handcuffed

**Led to a lovely shady spot under some trees where she was given water to drink while she listened to music with her colleagues

Her dedicated staff did their damnedest to make a badass out of her, but they failed, of course, as we’d all already seen the footage for ourselves.

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

Since that tweet didn’t do the trick to convince us of her stunning bravery, it was up to AOC herself to get the narrative out there. And that’s exactly what she did. Or, rather, what she tried and failed spectacularly to do by posting her “arrest paperwork”:

This isn’t “arrest paperwork”, this is a ticket in lieu of arrest, so again AOC is exaggerating the truth which explains why she was never handcuffed. She’s literally playing victim for political gain and street credibility. pic.twitter.com/jZaVFsFnyd — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022

Looks like she needs to pay her $50 in person within 15 days at Capitol police headquarters. pic.twitter.com/4vXJY79587 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022

Yeah, they really put AOC through the wringer, didn’t they?

Her "aRrEsT pAPerWORk" or what people with more than one brain cell call a "citation." — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2022

We can’t even with AOC. Seriously, she’s been a drama queen for so long, you’d think she’d be a lot better at it by now. We’re sure she has the idiots fooled. The fact that she’s still in office supports that. But the rest of us? Good Lord.

I’ve been arrested by two DC parking enforcers and three speed cameras. #worthit https://t.co/L5nfE0cMCy — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 20, 2022

So I can claim I’ve been arrested 8-10 times over the years (for speeding tickets)? Damn, I’m a modern-day Abbie Hoffman — Mav (@_mav_rick_) July 20, 2022

Man, I didn't realize that time I was driving with a busted headlight made me a literal anti-establishment rebel fighting the power. — Giantdad Murdos (@DadMurdos) July 20, 2022

FIST-PUMP.