If you’ll recall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the Democratic members of Congress who was handcuffed* by police and taken into police custody** yesterday.
**Led to a lovely shady spot under some trees where she was given water to drink while she listened to music with her colleagues
Her dedicated staff did their damnedest to make a badass out of her, but they failed, of course, as we’d all already seen the footage for ourselves.
Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022
Since that tweet didn’t do the trick to convince us of her stunning bravery, it was up to AOC herself to get the narrative out there. And that’s exactly what she did. Or, rather, what she tried and failed spectacularly to do by posting her “arrest paperwork”:
This isn’t “arrest paperwork”, this is a ticket in lieu of arrest, so again AOC is exaggerating the truth which explains why she was never handcuffed. She’s literally playing victim for political gain and street credibility. pic.twitter.com/jZaVFsFnyd
— Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022
Looks like she needs to pay her $50 in person within 15 days at Capitol police headquarters. pic.twitter.com/4vXJY79587
— Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022
Yeah, they really put AOC through the wringer, didn’t they?
Bwhahahahaha https://t.co/o72LV16s6j
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2022
Her "aRrEsT pAPerWORk" or what people with more than one brain cell call a "citation."
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2022
We can’t even with AOC. Seriously, she’s been a drama queen for so long, you’d think she’d be a lot better at it by now. We’re sure she has the idiots fooled. The fact that she’s still in office supports that. But the rest of us? Good Lord.
I’ve been arrested by two DC parking enforcers and three speed cameras. #worthit https://t.co/L5nfE0cMCy
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 20, 2022
So I can claim I’ve been arrested 8-10 times over the years (for speeding tickets)? Damn, I’m a modern-day Abbie Hoffman
— Mav (@_mav_rick_) July 20, 2022
Man, I didn't realize that time I was driving with a busted headlight made me a literal anti-establishment rebel fighting the power.
— Giantdad Murdos (@DadMurdos) July 20, 2022
FIST-PUMP.
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.