So it’s been about 24 hours since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was “handcuffed” and “detained” for protesting in favor of abortion rights outside of the Supreme Court. In that time, she’s been called out by countless people for her little performance, which featured invisible handcuffs.

Politics has become performative art. So of course @aoc fakes being in handcuffs. Performance, not policy, is the name of the game up here. 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rs3kZPs4Vq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 20, 2022

A normal person would be at least somewhat capable of shame and willing to admit that yes, this little stunt was nothing more than a piece of performance art meant to score cheap political points. But AOC is not normal. She is special. Very, very special.

For it takes a very, very special person to double down after getting busted right out there in the open:

No faking here. Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest. But given how you lied about a fellow rape survivor for “points,” as you put it to me, I don’t expect much else from you. pic.twitter.com/lUc1TPS21D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2022

She was just following “best practice,” you guys. Pretending to be handcuffed is “best practice,” just like that ticket with the $50 fine she got was “arrest paperwork.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 IT TOOK YOU THIS LONG??? AND THATS ALL YOU CAME UP WITH?? https://t.co/ofNkbIhoyG — Af1ershock (@f1ershock) July 20, 2022

Hey, be fair: she’s only playing with about three cards from the entire deck, and this was the best she could do in just 24 hours.

now explain your raised fist https://t.co/8PmmGKYGn9 — Lesco Brandon (@Vamos_Brandon) July 20, 2022

Why would you raise a fist then? https://t.co/k1U2BFFZ8J — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 20, 2022

Give her another 24 hours and maybe she’ll get back to you.

Which is why you made sure to look right into a camera and raise your fist from having them behind your back… you are on camera you lying loser https://t.co/4746pdBhoh — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) July 20, 2022

Maybe by “best practice,” she really means “practicing to give the best performance I could possibly give.”

Bless her heart. Just bless it.

