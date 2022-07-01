MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin is an executive producer for two of the network’s shows, “Ayman” and “The Mehdi Hasan Show.” But on top of that, he’s got 1.3 million Twitter followers, many of whom count on him to keep them up to date on the latest news.

And Kyle definitely does keep them up to date on the latest news. Or at least the news he filters through an insanely biased lens.

Check out the hot scoop he shared with his followers today:

Florida Republicans' bigoted Don't Say Gay law will officially go into effect today. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2022

Great tweet, Kyle. Looks like it had the desired effect:

Today I will attempt to set a record for the number of times I can say gay while living in Florida. I think I may have a gay old time. — Eddie LaBongchek (@EddieLabongchek) July 1, 2022

let's drop Jesus himself back onto the earth. folks actually think he'd support laws like this? (don't answer that…. 🤦) https://t.co/tORGjvD8Zp — Brian Tacklin' Fuel (@brianslionsblog) July 1, 2022

I hope there are thousands of broadcast where every other word is (GAY),loud people in the streets singing GAY,GAY,GAY. Freedom of speech racist screaming their right to free speech.! Well guess what taking away millions of Americans right to say GAY,takes away freedom of speech https://t.co/b5cPItLQIJ — SarrahBS (@BsSarrah) July 1, 2022

Anyone else starting to feel like it is not safe or practical to live in certain states? Like we are already 50 separate nations? Some so hateful and backward that you wonder how you could even visit them. https://t.co/rIi7uC8IKL — M. Resisted (@AngryFedupVtr) July 1, 2022

Judging any of my friends that still choose to vacation in Florida https://t.co/AxECXYFkBV — Steve Cup (@SteveCup) July 1, 2022

And Florida Republicans can officially go to hell, always. https://t.co/tKTXSeB2AX — Eeeps & Memes (@EeepsAndMemes) July 1, 2022

I can't believe this is happening 😢 https://t.co/UXGGk0XdSm — Jill B. (@JillB67752679) July 1, 2022

Well, we’ve got some news for you ourselves, Jill: it’s not happening. Because the “Don’t Say Gay law” does not actually exist.

You're still calling it that? — LongDongCovid (@PangaMan5) July 1, 2022

Tell me you didn't read the bill without telling me you didn't read the bill. — Christine (@CHBhere) July 1, 2022

It’s pretty safe to conclude at this point that Kyle didn’t read the bill.

Parental Rights in Education Act https://t.co/Zw5id7nTkd — “Max” (@MaxNordau) July 1, 2022

Literally nowhere in the bill do the words “Don’t Say Gay” appear. The word “gay” doesn’t even appear.

But it’s not like he has a journalistic obligation to honestly report the news or anything.

Lucky for Kyle, there's no law against demagoguery going into effect today. https://t.co/9NI1QcqFxd — Bourgeois Norm 🇺🇸 (@Bourgeois_Norm) July 1, 2022

