The liberal meltdown over Texas’ heartbeat law is in full swing and shows no signs of slowing down. So let’s check in with “The Last Word” senior producer Kyle Griffin, shall we?

Take it away, Kyle!

Now that Roe has effectively been gutted, members of the news media need to do some soul searching. If you rolled your eyes at those who sounded alarms for years, or if you deemed their language hyperbolic, you should apologize. Also, look inward. See what else you've dismissed. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2021

Sorry, Kyle. It’s hard to hear your cries of self-righteous indignation over the sounds of our laughter at your utter self-beclownment.

At least you’ve got Jonathan Capehart in your corner:

Clowns of a feather flock together.

Seriously, Kyle’s take is so mind-numbingly stupid.

Majority decision: We will take up this case when a legal case presents itself with a cognizable defendant. We are certainly not considering the underlying issue of whether Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Media: ROE V. WADE HAS BEEN OVERTURNED! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2021

I mean, Roe v. Wade should be overturned. But the utter, sheer panic from the Left on this one is pretty hilarious. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2021

It’s ridiculous.

Facts are racist™ I mean, the court MAY at some point overturn Roe…but this wasn't it. https://t.co/K0cpyAzhS4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2021

This definitely wasn’t it.

First of all, saying "Roe has been gutted" is misinformation. Second, did I miss something over the last several decades? The "news media" were happy to carry the "back-alley abortion" histrionics as well as the dishonest "safe, legal, and rare" rhetoric. https://t.co/iyfqtbX2K5 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 2, 2021

We’ve been rolling our eyes at the media’s hyperbolic pro-abortion histrionics for years. For years.

Seethe in your hysterical, intellectually and morally dishonest outrage.

I have been covering abortion for a mere five years, and I truly have lost count of the number of “reporting” articles, TV hits, etc screaming at every available opportunity that the end of Roe and back-alley abortions were right around the corner — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) September 2, 2021

I mean, y'all've been crying pretty hard for almost two decades about this, I'm not sure it was possible to cry harder https://t.co/j9tu4RCX6q — That's Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) September 2, 2021

Kyle Griffin is right about one thing: members of the “news” media definitely need to do some soul-searching. Because they lost their way a long time ago.

Utter horseshit. Absolutely nothing has been gutted. The path they tried to use to block this law was inappropriate but there are many more avenues to do so. Expect an injunction in Texas shortly. Griffin is among the very worst partisans who wears the skinsuit of "news" media https://t.co/EugSqCoOb3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 2, 2021