Very Important and Consequential Political News today, guys!

At least it’s news according to MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin. Looks like the Lincoln Project has another big hit on their hands:

Punchbowl News: The Lincoln Project is putting up this ad, seeking to tweak Trump over losing to the "swamp" and Mitch McConnell. This is running today on Fox and Fox Business in Palm Beach. It's just an $18,770 buy in that market. pic.twitter.com/5Cf7ksLozC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 3, 2021

Mitch McConnell will never be re-elected now!

Dear Donald: @LeaderMcConnell has you fooled. He and his Washington consultants are raising money off your name, all while recruiting candidates who are loyal to him — not you. They’re taking you for a ride, Donald. pic.twitter.com/pvJ2QzNASQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 3, 2021

Forget thirsty; the Lincoln Project is straight-up dehydrated.

Wow, they must need money. https://t.co/R22fBQY5G0 — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) May 3, 2021

Those bills and delinquent taxes aren’t gonna pay themselves, you know.

PLEASE RUN AGAIN, DONALD -Principled Lincoln Project Conservativeshttps://t.co/k9Aic02GxD — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 3, 2021

Members of the Lincoln Project profited nicely from the swamp for years. This is just baiting Trump so they can continue their grift.. https://t.co/76pakLHRSi — Ted (@Tedgforce) May 3, 2021

The ostensibly anti-Trump Lincoln Project continues to agitate for him to run again, because their bank accounts depend on it. https://t.co/MCXImxUPSX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 3, 2021

The Lincoln Project raised nearly $100 million. That money was paid almost entirely to companies controlled by its founders, had no tangible impact on any race, anywhere, and is now running petty spots targeting a guy who is no longer in office. https://t.co/r4hp9bw4J2 — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) May 3, 2021

LOL. Dudes are still obsessed with Trump, how pathetic. What a scam. — Jack Baez (@NotreDameFan27) May 3, 2021

The Lincoln Project considers this ad an investment. Because it kind of is.

So you’re saying they wasted nearly $20,000 on an ad that does nothing https://t.co/whj25QlAmu — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 3, 2021

Well, yeah, but you’re not counting all the free promotion they get from firefighters like Kyle Griffin.

And you do it for free. — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 3, 2021

I can't believe Lincoln Project found someone to promote their grift. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021

Kyle, you know you don't have to promote the Lincoln project right? — Jenni (@jennipunk2) May 3, 2021

But it’s so much fun to promote the Lincoln Project! Plus it’s a huge credibility booster.

They got the free exposure they wanted from Punchbowl and Politico and others. Clearly have no problems amplifying a bunch of lying grifters who enabled a sexual predator and made the workplace hell for several women. https://t.co/qnk9Y3HxKU — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 3, 2021

Guess it’s worth it to the media, because Orange Man Who’s No Longer in the White House is still bad.