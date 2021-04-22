The Lincoln Project seemed so thrilled — particularly with themselves — when Donald Trump lost his presidential re-election campaign.

But behind the smiles and whoops of joy, there were tears and sobs. Because ultimately, without Donald Trump, the Lincoln Project is nothing.

But don’t take our word for it; take theirs:

Well?

Somebody get the Lincoln Project some water, because they’re thirsty as hell.

You almost have to feel sorry for them. Maybe you would, if they weren’t all such flaming garbage people.

They need Donald Trump to get angry so that he’ll lash out and give the Lincoln Project fuel for more stupid ads. They need Donald Trump to get so insulted that he’ll decide to run for president again in 2024 and ensure that Resistance suckers keep paying for Rick Wilson’s designer head polish.

That’s them in a nutshell.

Last word to Josh Holmes:

