The Lincoln Project seemed so thrilled — particularly with themselves — when Donald Trump lost his presidential re-election campaign.

But behind the smiles and whoops of joy, there were tears and sobs. Because ultimately, without Donald Trump, the Lincoln Project is nothing.

But don’t take our word for it; take theirs:

If Trump’s such a great business man, why is he letting Josh Holmes make millions selling MAGA to Mitch McConnell? Shouldn’t Donald get a cut? pic.twitter.com/ZwPNk4AOTx — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2021

Well?

Somebody get the Lincoln Project some water, because they’re thirsty as hell.

You almost have to feel sorry for them. Maybe you would, if they weren’t all such flaming garbage people.

They're doing Trump's grifting for him now, the morons. Or, is this part of their business plan for their own grift? https://t.co/PGWwXv96v9 — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) April 22, 2021

They need Donald Trump to get angry so that he’ll lash out and give the Lincoln Project fuel for more stupid ads. They need Donald Trump to get so insulted that he’ll decide to run for president again in 2024 and ensure that Resistance suckers keep paying for Rick Wilson’s designer head polish.

The Lincoln Project ethos, distilled: We're Republicans who think Trump and Trumpism are existential threats to the republic, which is why we're running ads trying to goad Trump into running for president again.https://t.co/r7D1z2UHlr — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) April 22, 2021

That’s them in a nutshell.

man, is this the death gasp of an organization who covered up a sexual predator who enjoys teenagers? https://t.co/Q13fFgUs9n — kaitlin, super mega RINO (@thefactualprep) April 22, 2021

In a way it's a good thing the Lincoln Project is obsessed with Trump. Maybe they're obsessing less over underaged boys. https://t.co/O1i9zY7KJO — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 22, 2021

I mean… I guess we should be happy that liberal money is being spent on something this stupid? https://t.co/3ZlCmbT9ts — RBe (@RBPundit) April 22, 2021

Last word to Josh Holmes: