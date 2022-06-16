About a month ago, billionaire Elon Musk announced that, for the first time in his life, he planned to vote Republican. Lo and behold, he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Texas’ special election this past Tuesday and said that he’s leaning toward voting for Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

That all came as very upsetting news to liberals, who can’t fathom why Musk wouldn’t want to just shut up and fall in lockstep with the Democratic Party. They saw it as a betrayal of sorts. And some are not content to just sit by and let him get away with it. They actively want him punished.

Jack Cocchiarella is one of those people. According to his Twitter bio, he’s a “Gen Z Activist ~ Democratic Digital Strategist” and podcaster. And he’s evidently a pretty vengeful little bastard:

Elon Musk is making a great case for why we should tax the hell out of billionaires. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 16, 2022

How so, Jack?

Because he disagrees with you. https://t.co/d98e5QozeF — John Smith (@JohnSmith_4077) June 16, 2022

That’s literally the basis for Jack’s beef with Musk. Well, that and the fact that Elon Musk has more money than Jack Cocchiarella.

By existing? My God, "progressives" are larcenously greedy. https://t.co/MLceOauweB — JASmius (@JASmius) June 16, 2022

Progressivism is ultimately the politics of envy. Progressives think they’re entitled to other people’s success and are willing to do whatever it takes to exact punishment on anyone who gets in their way.

So, the moral of this story is:

Jack is a fascist. https://t.co/zpwjszgYZk — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 16, 2022

Scratch a progressive, find a fascist.

They really let the mask slip. “I don’t like your politics so I’ll take all your money.” That’s what fascists do. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 16, 2022