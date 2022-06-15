REPUBLICAN Mayra Flores won the special election last night in Texas’ 34th congressional district:

Decision Desk HQ projects Mayra Flores (R)

(@MayraFlores2022) is the winner of the special election for U.S. House District 34 in Texas. Race call: 10:51pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/KJz0mg88oL — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 15, 2022

She flipped a “seat that has been under nearly unbroken Democratic control for four decades”:

Republican @MayraFlores2022 has won the special election for Texas's 34th Congressional District, flipping a seat that has been under nearly unbroken Democratic control for four decades.https://t.co/I5CDOKrfnn — The Texan (@TheTexanNews) June 15, 2022

And one of the votes for her came from none other than Elon Musk.

“I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican,” he tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022”:

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

But Musk is still “tbd” on voting Republican for president:

I assume republican for president 2? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 15, 2022

tbd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

But, as of today at least, he’s “leaning towards” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

What are you leaning towards? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 15, 2022

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

It also sounds like he’s done supporting both sides:

But your political donations will be evenly spread out, as you do always. Right?? @elonmusk — Spidey_ElonFan (@spideycyp_155) June 15, 2022

Who is ready for the “Super Moderate Super PAC”?

I’m thinking of creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

And get ready to hear much, much more from Musk:

Do you see yourself becoming more and more outspoken about who you are going to support ? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 15, 2022

Get the popcorn:

What gave it away? Haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

***

