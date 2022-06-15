REPUBLICAN Mayra Flores won the special election last night in Texas’ 34th congressional district:

She flipped a “seat that has been under nearly unbroken Democratic control for four decades”:

And one of the votes for her came from none other than Elon Musk.

“I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican,” he tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022”:

But Musk is still “tbd” on voting Republican for president:

But, as of today at least, he’s “leaning towards” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

It also sounds like he’s done supporting both sides:

Who is ready for the “Super Moderate Super PAC”?

And get ready to hear much, much more from Musk:

Get the popcorn:

