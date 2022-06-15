Earlier today, Elon Musk proudly tweeted that he voted for Mexican-American Republican Mayra Flores, who flipped a longtime blue House seat red in yesterday’s special election in Texas.

He also revealed that he’s leaning toward Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024:

What are you leaning towards? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 15, 2022

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

DeSantis, an early favorite for the nomination, has yet to formally declare his intentions to run for president. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t immensely grateful to have received Musk’s endorsement:

Just asked @GovRonDeSantis about @elonmusk saying he would vote for DeSantis if he were to run for POTUS:

He said, “I’m focused on 2022. But always appreciate the support from African Americans.” @FOX13News — Dan Matics (@danmaticsFOX) June 15, 2022

Oh no he didn’t!

Except yes he did. He totally did. Watch:

We don’t care who you are: that’s funny right there.

Lord knows we need stuff to laugh about these days, given who our current president is.

We have no doubt that the humorless scolds will either pretend not to get the joke or get outraged over it. Screw them. It was good, and DeSantis should be proud of himself (judging by the expression on his face after he said it, he was proud of himself, heh).

Man I wish I could think on my feet this fast! 😂😂 https://t.co/L1WVcqc2Bg — kashaj (@kashaj10) June 15, 2022

That’s what we need in a president.

We must elect this man. https://t.co/1hYCufodRN — Jake Harper (@jaykharrper) June 15, 2022