Earlier today, Elon Musk proudly tweeted that he voted for Mexican-American Republican Mayra Flores, who flipped a longtime blue House seat red in yesterday’s special election in Texas.

He also revealed that he’s leaning toward Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024:

DeSantis, an early favorite for the nomination, has yet to formally declare his intentions to run for president. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t immensely grateful to have received Musk’s endorsement:

Oh no he didn’t!

Except yes he did. He totally did. Watch:

We don’t care who you are: that’s funny right there.

Lord knows we need stuff to laugh about these days, given who our current president is.

We have no doubt that the humorless scolds will either pretend not to get the joke or get outraged over it. Screw them. It was good, and DeSantis should be proud of himself (judging by the expression on his face after he said it, he was proud of himself, heh).

That’s what we need in a president.

