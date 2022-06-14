Yesterday, PolitiFact went to bat for themselves really hard, defending the work ethic and integrity of their dedicated and impeccably principled “journalists.”

Our reporters have recently faced online harassment. They have our complete support, and we proudly stand by their work. https://t.co/gx8GiVzprZ — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 13, 2022

They then followed that up with warning about “misinformation” surrounding red flag laws:

Beware of misinformation about red flag laws, including critics who say they lack due process, which is not accurate. Another false claim is that the laws allow people with a grudge, such as an ex-spouse, to take guns away. https://t.co/6hY8VcICNR — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 14, 2022

If we didn’t know any better, we might think that PolitiFact were going out of their way to prove their critics exactly right.

That’s quite an impressive ratio, PolitiFact! And well deserved, we’d say. Because your tweet and your article are full of lies.

Someone needs to call you out for your false gun control narratives. And who better to call out false gun control narratives than Dana Loesch?

Absolute BS. Yes, they absolutely DO remove due process. Happy to bring your reporters on air with me if they want a detailed education on each of the 19 states’s processes, the uniform absence of deprivation hearings, clear and convincing standard, counsel, etc. https://t.co/W3NymNFlf0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Are PolitiFact’s stunning and brave journalists stunning and brave enough to take Loesch up on her generous offer?

Don’t hold your breath.

Anyone who argues that red flag doesn’t remove due process doesn’t understand: A) what due process is

B) what red flag law is

C) the basics about the Constitution. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Fact: Red flag laws first render punishment and establish guilt through ex parte orders, after which the respondent must prove his/her innocence in a process that can take months—and at significant legal expense. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Fact: A third of red flag orders are wrongly issued https://t.co/ioCW6J8MhL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Fact: With most most red flag laws, weeks pass before respondents receiving any pre or post deprivation hearing and no court-appointed attorney is provided to respondents. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Fact: With red flag laws, the investigation into any wrongdoing comes AFTER the penalty. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

FACT: Red flag laws won't stop at firearms. This new legal standard could easily be applied numerous ways. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

It took two bylines at Politifact to write the editorial equivalent of "like, omg like no way" while citing themselves. Absolute clown turds. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

“Absolute clown turds”? Fact-check: true.

If you’re going to be self-glorified “fact-checkers” then don’t be absolute morons when it comes to the most basic of info, easily researched on this magical tool called the Internet. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2022

Apparently PolitiFact graduated with honors from the Taylor Lorenz University of Fact-Checking and Journalism. Quite an achievement.

