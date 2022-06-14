Earlier, we told you about Washington Post doxxer troll Taylor Lorenz and her callous dismissal of death threats against Libs of Tik Tok. Death threats, it’s important to note, that increased in frequency follow Lorenz’s “reporting” on Libs of Tik Tok.

Lorenz took the time out of her very busy schedule to put together an entire thread explaining why Libs of Tik Tok has no right to complain and doesn’t deserve anyone’s sympathy. Lorenz’s thread included this tweet about The Babylon Bee investing in Libs of Tik Tok:

As I reported, The Babylon Bee, which Musk has had close ties to, invested in Libs of TikTok, allowing Chaya Raichik to grow the media company full time. She’s since launched https://t.co/tRPaNcYpN3, which is synched to her Substack. More on Musk/B. Bee: https://t.co/orPula2BlA pic.twitter.com/XX6B9J7hd1 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 14, 2022

“As I reported.” In other words, “as I pulled out of my butt, where I get all of my material”:

Taylor, you probably should have reached out to me before reporting fake news. The Babylon Bee has never invested in anything (with the exception of the development of a third joke, currently scheduled for release in the summer of 2024). https://t.co/bHIaXnwW3C — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2022

My personal investments are not Babylon Bee investments. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2022

Here’s what Dillon said back in April of this year, when Lorenz doxxed Libs of Tik Tok:

3/ I think they'll also be surprised by the support she receives. I want them to know that she won't be canceled from her job because this *is* her job now. I've worked out a deal with her that will turn her heroic, high-risk work into a career. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

Nowhere in that tweet did Dillon say that The Babylon Bee had invested in Libs of Tik Tok. Lorenz could have reached out to him for clarification, but that would have required that she put some effort into her “journalism” and as she’s so clearly demonstrated, she’s more of a shoot-first-ask-questions-later-or-better-yet-never kind of gal.

Come on, Seth. Taylor always reaches out to people for comment and has never had any kind of problems with this exact thing before. https://t.co/KCN5P7LU23 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 14, 2022

She apparently thinks we’re incapable of noticing an obvious pattern.

That rando appears to have done more research into the matter than Taylor Lorenz (though his gotcha attempt against Dillon only bolster’s Dillon’s credibility, so “double oops,” indeed).

I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that none of you know the difference between a business and a person?https://t.co/4WIHf54hHz — Emrys Auvryath (@EmrysAuvryath) June 14, 2022

😂🤣🤡 I guess we would call that a "triple oops". — MyFavoritePeopleCallMeMimi 🇺🇸 (@marley8174) June 14, 2022

Heh.

In any event, it looks like once again, Taylor Lorenz has exposed herself as a hack and a fraud and a liar and an all-around piece of excrement. Revealing her true horrible nature is the one thing she’s consistently good at.

I wish there was such a thing as a class action defamation lawsuit. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/EANfcqXYXw — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) June 14, 2022

Uh, yeah.