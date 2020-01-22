Just two days after tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners and Second Amendment supporters gathered in Richmond, Va., for a gun-rights rally, the Virginia Senate has approved even more gun control legislation, this time a red flag law that was approved 21-19.

Red flag law is approved by the Virginia Senate on a 21-19 vote. The extreme risk protection order measure is just the latest gun control bill to be passed by the Senate. One GOP Senator accused the Democrats of being “traitors to our freedoms”. @nbcwashington — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 22, 2020

WHSV reports:

The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws. SB 240 passed on a party line vote, 21-19, on Wednesday. The Democratic-led Senate voted for SB 240 despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers. GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states. They also said the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.

Why do we doubt it was “carefully crafted” to preserve due process rights?

Unconstitutional — Dave Peer (@DavePeer2) January 22, 2020

Democrats stand and cheer due process violations because they fear guns. This is dangerous precedent, and I hope that sanctuary cities will not comply with confiscation orders. — Shooter (@FirstGenShooter) January 22, 2020

I cant wait to see red flag laws used against Democrats — David M Worthen (@dmworthen) January 22, 2020

That GOP senator is correct. — 🇺🇸 Jim K 🇺🇸 (@grey_ghost47) January 22, 2020

They are. There's no due process. — g0dsgreen (@g0dsgreen) January 22, 2020

They are traitors to the oath they swore to protect the constitution — Steve Mauk (@stevemauk) January 22, 2020

Courts here we come — Bobby Clemmons (@clemmons1948) January 22, 2020

In the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court held that the "Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home — Alex fjfsdfj (@TexAsian15) January 22, 2020

The law that you celebrate is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. — Alex fjfsdfj (@TexAsian15) January 22, 2020

Doesn’t this violate the US constitution? State legislatures can’t take away the rights of American citizens granted to them under the Bill of Rights. I’m sure this will make its way to the Supreme Court. — giveusmorebabyYoda. (@Dowel6Mc) January 22, 2020

Do not comply. — HowToCureYourLiberalism.com (@SaveTheLibs) January 22, 2020

Here’s Dana Loesch, who by all rights should have the authorities slap a red flag on all the anti-gun nuts who threaten her and her family every day on Twitter — they’re unhinged and the real danger.

Unfortunately this bill, like so many others, lacks any due process protections. Individuals are accused and without their knowledge in an ex parte hearing (with no prior evaluation) have their rights removed. https://t.co/qeEKYmdegc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 22, 2020

Pre-crime. — FrankFord AV (@FrankFordAV1) January 22, 2020

No due process protections and many of these red flag laws require one to basically prove their innocence – prove they are not a threat. — Brian (@BSum94) January 22, 2020

and a little more of democracy dies to applause by dems — Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) January 22, 2020

Sadly this is just another example of the left taking away rights of law abiding citizens under the pretense of punishing criminals or preventing crime, which it does not. This is merely one more step toward socialism and communism, which is their end goal. — jcope (@jtcope4) January 22, 2020

People should start filing against the Capital Police this way they will see how dangerous this bill is when the Governor himself looks around and there is no protection for him. — Desert Wine Guy (@DesertWineGuyLV) January 22, 2020

Overwhelm the system. Report every Democrat with a gun. I assume there's no penalty for making a false report since my fear is my fear. — Rocky Outcropping (@GidoNinoFCHA) January 22, 2020

Innocent blood will be spilled because malicious, ignorant or unscrupulous people will falsely accuse others due to a disagreement or some imagined slight or some difference in views. There are dire consequences ahead. — Mike Kappel (@CCMbuilds) January 22, 2020

This is frightening. I can see bitter exes submitting fraudulent claims and causing massive personal and financial problems. This is NOT going to turn out well. — MoeT (@ziplinegma) January 22, 2020

That’s already done frequently, in family courts. The numerous parallels between the family court systems and red flag laws are frightening. — Thomas Godwin (@whitewalkers348) January 22, 2020

I was the victim of a false flag. Some one called in a bogus robbery. I got arrested for aggravated robbery. After more investigation, there were no witnesses to a robbery, only praise of how quiet and friendly I was. Was released 3 hours later. Charges changed, then dismissed. — Small Town Racer X (@ST_Racer_X) January 22, 2020

I did have a knife/tool in my pocket so I was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Charges dismissed, said "not in the best interest of the state". Judge told me it was just racists trying ruin a stranger. His words. — Small Town Racer X (@ST_Racer_X) January 22, 2020

It’s so sad that the great state of Virginia has gone from Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson to Northam. — skull (@skull99929033) January 22, 2020

Seems like these kinds of red flag laws can easily be struck down by a lawsuit. — Strive (@StriveUpward) January 22, 2020

Well, I hope those Red Flag "enforcers" remember the lovely display by 22,000+ peaceful citizens who demonstrated their ability to defend their Constitutional rights if anyone tries to go after a law-abiding patriot. — Kim Taylor (@KiminCalifornia) January 22, 2020

Yes, I do believe hastily-crafted Red Flag laws would be struck down by SCOTUS. However, if a citizen reported a crazed person and that person was found to be holding weapons when already prohibited from doing so by previous criminal behavior, that's another issue. — Kim Taylor (@KiminCalifornia) January 22, 2020

The process servers will make the rules. — Quisp21 (@Quisp211) January 22, 2020

The left sees this as a feature. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) January 22, 2020

