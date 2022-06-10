Earlier today on “The View,” Ana Navarro declared that Donald Trump “is going to go down in the anals of history” right along with likes of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. She wasn’t clear on exactly how he was going to get there, but she seemed plenty convinced.

Maybe political branding strategist — and Lincoln Project alumna — Rachel Bitecofer can make a better argument to support Navarro’s assertion.

Or maybe, she can just say something really stupid:

A Republican president sent an armed militia to seize control of Congress. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) June 10, 2022

That’s a pretty big accusation Rachel is making … does she have any evidence to support it? Or is she just basing it on her being bitter and intellectually lazy?

If this were actually true, one would expect the number of shots fired by that militia to be greater than zero. This was a disorderly mob, not a militia. https://t.co/4iyxE8rlov — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 10, 2022

One needn’t defend the actions of the January 6 rioters in order to understand that they were not an “armed militia” sent by Donald Trump to upend Democracy and install him as a dictator.

But that’s what people like Rachel Bitecofer need you to believe. Anything to distract you from the fact that you’re struggling in Joe Biden’s economy.

You’re not, dude. Far from it.

Rachel knows it, too. She just doesn’t care.

You can take Rachel Bitecofer out of the Lincoln Project, but you can never take the Lincoln Project out of Rachel Bitecofer. It’s touching, really.

***

Related:

Lincoln Project alumna Rachel Bitecofer proposes ‘[changing] my vagina to an AR-15 so I’ll have fundamental rights again’

Recommended Twitchy Video