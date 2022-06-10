Remember a few months back when “The View” cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar mocked Melania Trump’s accent?

We can’t help but notice that they didn’t make a peep when their friend Ana Navarro made a bold declaration about where Donald Trump is destined to end up:

"Trump will go down in the anals [sic] of history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon," Ana Navarro shouted.

She praised Liz Cheney for "speaking legal jargon" to "Merrick Garland, who better get off his duff and do something about this!" pic.twitter.com/4bSUlzvflq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 10, 2022

Not the anals of history!

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro does political commentary. https://t.co/u2C5nLgJ7m — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 10, 2022

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro does political commentary as only she can.

“Anals” isn’t even the stupidest thing she said. Which is really saying something.

What exactly is he to be charged with? https://t.co/BO0D0KuiyN — Jeremy / anti-partisan (@Moderateleft) June 10, 2022

Honest question: on what specific charges do they want Trump prosecuted? Incitement? https://t.co/y4HiBBb66M — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2022

Ana Navarro et al. don’t know. All they know is that they hate Donald Trump with a fiery passion and that alone is reason enough for him to be charged and prosecuted and thrown into prison and possibly executed.

Plenty of conservatives have figured out how to criticize Donald Trump and question the degree to which he may have supported the January 6 rioters without sounding like complete partisan nutjobs whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has rendered them completely incapable of rational critical thought. But Ana Navarro’s alleged conservative principles have actually broken her brain.

Or, rather, what was left of her brain.

The combined IQ of @ananavarro @JoyVBehar and @Sunny couldn't fill a Dixie cup. It is stunning that these absolutely morons have any voice whatsoever in our society.https://t.co/enS9pfYwyJ — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 10, 2022

“The View” will go down in the anals of American history with the name of Ana Navarro.

Recommended Twitchy Video