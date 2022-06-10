Remember a few months back when “The View” cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar mocked Melania Trump’s accent?

We can’t help but notice that they didn’t make a peep when their friend Ana Navarro made a bold declaration about where Donald Trump is destined to end up:

Not the anals of history!

Trending

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro does political commentary as only she can.

“Anals” isn’t even the stupidest thing she said. Which is really saying something.

Ana Navarro et al. don’t know. All they know is that they hate Donald Trump with a fiery passion and that alone is reason enough for him to be charged and prosecuted and thrown into prison and possibly executed.

Plenty of conservatives have figured out how to criticize Donald Trump and question the degree to which he may have supported the January 6 rioters without sounding like complete partisan nutjobs whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has rendered them completely incapable of rational critical thought. But Ana Navarro’s alleged conservative principles have actually broken her brain.

Or, rather, what was left of her brain.

“The View” will go down in the anals of American history with the name of Ana Navarro.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American historyanalsannalsBenedict ArnoldDonald TrumphistoryJanuary 6Richard Nixon

Recommended Twitchy Video