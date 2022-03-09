The ladies of “The View” claimed that they couldn’t wait until Donald Trump was no longer in the White House. They couldn’t wait until they could finally discuss topics other than Donald Trump.

And yet, like so many others in the MSM, more than a year into Joe Biden’s administration, they just can’t seem to quit the previous president. Or, it seems, his wife.

That’s right, folks. It seems that Melania Trump — who has kept a relatively low profile since Jill Biden became First Lady — is once again a flaming-hot topic for discussion around America’s coffee table. Well, specifically, Melania’s grasp of the English language:

Sunny Hostin mocks Melania Trump's ability to speak English.

"She claims to speak several languages … not 5 though, I'm sure … and one of those is English," she asked former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The audience cracked up. pic.twitter.com/Vr1Yvma1w0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 9, 2022

Credit to Whoopi Goldberg for, well, giving credit to Melania Trump for being a polyglot. If Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin couldn’t follow Whoopi’s lead, they should’ve shut up right then and there.

Some of the most ignorant and unimpressive women alive clucking about Melania Trump like she doesn’t put each of them to shame. Y’all can barely speak one language, while she speaks five of them. https://t.co/Bf6twGOIPP — Cousin Danny of the Burrow (@cuzzo_danny) March 9, 2022

So … does this mean we can add language trutherism to the BlueAnon Binder? Like, it’s no Melania-Trump-body-double conspiracy theory, but it’s still impressively stupid.

Her English is better than Sonny Hostin's. — Matty Harris (@MattyHarris20) March 9, 2022

Just going out on a limb here, but I'm welling to be Melania's English is a lot better than this lady's Slovenian. 🤔 — Kai Sim (@KyleSim66) March 9, 2022

We’ll take that bet.

In case you're wondering how things are going for the current administration, the idiots of the view are mocking a former first lady because of course they are. — Biden left Americans in a nation run by terrorists (@BillySullivan7) March 9, 2022

Mais oui.

That’s French, Sunny. Do you speak it? Melania Trump does.

This conversation is far more embarrassing for the women at the table than it is for Melania. https://t.co/wE7l9QLna7 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 9, 2022

The conversation is definitely embarrassing for the women at the table, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. It actually offers a very helpful glimpse into the messed-up mindset of self-righteous, self-proclaimed tolerant liberals.

@TheView It’s ok to insult people as long as they disagree with your political beliefs. I thought this was supposed to be a Republican trait. Thanks for the clarification. 🤦‍♂️ — Scottish/American view (@pga_guy) March 9, 2022

@sunny mocking immigrants is ok now? — Rock Hardcastle 🐻 🥃👌🏾 (@mr_r_hardcastle) March 9, 2022

Mocking immigrants is great now awesome kthanksbye — Ben Wiele (@WieleBC) March 9, 2022

Always remember, kids:

Mocking immigrants is wrong sometimes https://t.co/gh7gVKKn5k — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 9, 2022

If you’re ever confused about when it’s wrong and when it’s not, just check the politics of the target. If they’re the (R)ight ones, you’re good to go.

