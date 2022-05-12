We’re not sure what the “right” to kill your unborn child has to do with your Second Amendment right to bear arms, but pro-aborts love them some gun analogies.

Lincoln Project alumna Rachel Bitecofer is no exception. Her Principled Conservatism™ has led her to this pivotal stage in her life, the stage in which she’s doing thought exercises that involve weaponizing her vagina — like, literally weaponizing it:

I just need to change my vagina to an AR-15 so I'll have fundamental rights again. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) May 12, 2022

What about our fundamental right not to be subjected to brazenly intellectually dishonest arguments from deranged lefties like Rachel Bitecofer?

Joke’s on us: that right doesn’t exist. And neither does the “right” to kill someone for the crime of inconveniencing you. The Second Amendment, though … well, the right spelled out in the Second Amendment is as real as it gets.

So, you acknowledge that the right to an AR is fundamental? https://t.co/TG2ZU6fKEo pic.twitter.com/hOCT6y6Ib9 — Mrs_Pinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) May 12, 2022

That was an accident. She didn’t mean to do it.

It would still be illegal to kill a kid with it so… https://t.co/3rrRGQcfjX — Rivka the Jade Gamer (@TheJadeGamer) May 12, 2022

We shudder to think of the kinds of attachments this vagina gun would come with.

Feminists love comparing abortion laws to gun laws. If this stupid talking point was as clever as they think we'd be confiscating vaginas every time someone failed a drug test or punched a cop at a protest. https://t.co/GrafTIZa6w — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) May 12, 2022

I just lost 20 IQ points reading this tweet https://t.co/97NGBpV547 — Archer Nick (@ArcherOnTheWall) May 12, 2022

Dumbest tweet of the day award goes to. This 🤡🤡👇👇👇right here! https://t.co/wmddWrrwvr — LAnDo NIFFIRG 🇨🇦🍊 (@llandoniffirg) May 12, 2022

Stay tuned … if Rachel Bitecofer doesn’t come up with a way to top it, someone else will soon enough.

***

Related:

Dana Loesch finds herself in the tiresome position of having to explain that ovaries are not, in fact, ‘more regulated than Assault Weapons’

Recommended Twitchy Video