Jared Moskowitz, former Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management and current Broward County commissioner, is an interesting guy. He’s a Florida Democrat who’s defended Ron DeSantis. He doesn’t simply toe the party line. At least not always.

Sometimes, though, he can’t help but bust out tired old liberal tropes, like this one:

Ovaries shouldn’t be more regulated than Assault Weapons. — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 3, 2022

Come on, Jared. Must you? Must you really?

“It’s easier to buy a gun that it is to vote.” “It’s easier to buy a gun than it is to check out a library book.”

“It’s easier to buy a gun than it is to … have ovaries.” Or something.

Whatever, dude. As a cis male non-birthing person, what business do you have talking about ovaries anyway? Why not defer to someone intimately more familiar with the female reproductive system — and with guns, for that matter. Someone like Dana Loesch:

I can take my ovaries on a plane, in the polling booth, and my husband didn’t have to fill out a federal form and undergo a background check before marriage so no, they’re not. https://t.co/NV311rB59x — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 4, 2022

They’re really not.

Except all the states that dont — Alec (@Alec91420) May 4, 2022

18 USC 922 is a federal statute, which means it's federal law, which means that yes, every state has these laws re firearms as per GCA of 1968 and Brady of 1994. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 4, 2022

That last tweet was retweeted by none other than Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg, who also decided to tweet this for some reason:

I can visit my daughter at the cemetery because assault weapons were easily available to the killer who murdered my daughter and 16 others. A reality that you are fine with. Based upon direction of this SC, ovaries may well end up more Regulated than assault weapons. https://t.co/qjamFsFOpb — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 4, 2022

We aren’t going to tell any parent how to feel about the loss of a child, but it strikes us as pretty crass to invoke your innocent daughter’s death to defend the murder of innocent unborn children.

I love that this tweet from my friend @JaredEMoskowitz made gun shill Dana Loesch upset. It must mean that Jared is absolutely correct. https://t.co/br3tiYmzKQ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 5, 2022

Dana Loesch doesn’t seem all that upset, actually. She just seems annoyed. At having to deal with the same intellectually dishonest gun control arguments day in and day out. We don’t blame her.

Boy she got real quiet — rach (@rachfights9) May 4, 2022

You’d like for Dana Loesch to get real quiet, wouldn’t you?

Too bad:

Unlike some, I'm working and don't live on Twitter. Also, this doesn't change the indisputable fact that legal private sales are still federally regulated, as per 18 USC 922. People are free to familiarize themselves with federal gun law https://t.co/ATbiOOMY6I — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 4, 2022

Don’t bring a butter knife to a gunfight. Or an ovary fight.

