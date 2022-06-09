Matthew Dowd’s dream of becoming Texas’ next lieutenant governor may have been dashed to teeny-tiny microscopic little bits, but he is nothing if not resilient. And brave. Boy, is he brave. No matter how many times he makes a complete and utter ass of himself, he gets right back up and comes back for more.

Dowd has been a huge fan of President Joe Biden’s body of work, and yesterday, he took to Twitter to defend Biden’s honor by reminding all the haters why they need to cool it with all their whining about inflation. You see, the whining can lead to some things far, far worse than inflation:

I will remind folks again that Hitler rose to power with 1/3 of voters in Germany with a message on inflation, etc. The voters in Germany, as well as the media and many politicians, paid attention too late to the threat he was to their democracy. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 8, 2022

If you’re concerned about inflation, you’re paving the way for another Hitler.

New Hitler comparison just dropped https://t.co/kKulPehEx5 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 9, 2022

Thud.

Rule 1 of politics: Never compare things — except the actual Nazis — to Hitler https://t.co/hsGza6LJAY — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 9, 2022

When even Chris Cillizza is cringing, you know you’ve gone too far.

Putting aside this isn’t even true, the laziest, most intellectually pathetic form of argument is claiming someone bad also spoke against something bad, which inflation is. https://t.co/JbnY0ZdbMr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2022

I will remind folks again that if you find yourself making a Hitler analogy about U.S. politics, or nodding your head in approval along to someone else making a Hitler analogy about U.S. politics, you really screwed up somewhere along the way. https://t.co/JqDbhDwv2C — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 9, 2022

Matthew Dowd has actually screwed up a number of places along the way. It’s kinda his thing.

"If you're not pro-inflation you are pro-Hitler." https://t.co/hgk3O1NSCf — Glen Bolger (@posglen) June 9, 2022

"Hitler was also against inflation" is a new take, I suppose — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 9, 2022

A disturbingly popular one among stupid people, as it turns out:

"Ya know, Hitler thought inflation was bad too." 25k likes Amazing. https://t.co/qp1eCMRexw — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 9, 2022

Embarrassing.

Turns out Hitler was also an anti-Zionist vegan socialist art student who loved street demonstrations, make of that what you will — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 9, 2022

Uh-oh!

If you are concerned about your grocery bill going up $50 a week, ur Hitler, sry I don’t make the rules — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 9, 2022

If you can’t afford food you’re a Nazi https://t.co/1VDKuuCZL1 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 9, 2022

What a time to be alive.

I've never read "Mein Kampf" but I gather it has something to do with high grocery prices — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 9, 2022

