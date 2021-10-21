If you’re sitting at home wondering how you’re going to feed your family and put gas in your car and pay your utility bills as inflation continues to soar, well, Texas Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful Matthew Dowd thinks you may need to “reassess your perspective”:

if you are more outraged about the cost of a Big Mac rising by 17 cents over the last year than you are by the damage being done to our democracy and the undercutting of fundamental rights, well, you might reassess your perspective. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 21, 2021

Might we, Matthew?

Matthew Dowd doing his bestest to connect with working class and low income voters in the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/7KEAo3cugF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 21, 2021

You’re doing great, Matthew!

Yes Matthew, the issue is a cheeseburger. Not for single mothers to afford gas to work and dropping kids off at school. For small businesses to afford salaries and products. For medical centers to have a stable and robust supply of equipment and materials…. 🤔 — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 21, 2021

again the point is outrage perspective. what is worse, losing our democracy and fundamental rights, or inflation caused by supply chain problems? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 21, 2021

Inflation caused by supply chain problems is a direct threat to economic stability which then, in turn, weights greatly on democratic stability. Many democracies have cracked, if not completely fractured, in the wake of such events escalating out of control. — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 21, 2021

ummm, in case you haven't noticed our democracy is already cracked and fractured, and we had an insurrection at the Capitol. that is where the outrage should be aimed. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 21, 2021

So your defense of the problem of inflation not being a problem because it can fracture democracy is that… the democracy is already fractured??

If anything that makes the inflation and supply chain issues THAT MUCH MORE a concern and in need of vital attention! https://t.co/3LRVTmTleg — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 21, 2021

Oh he did not like being called a coward for focusing on problems that are abstract vs real issues his constituents face https://t.co/3Jhcy0DenD pic.twitter.com/JYfeX2nNbp — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 21, 2021

Not only that, he blocked right after responding too Poor guy https://t.co/xY12kNYJLv — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 21, 2021

Matthew Dowd is far too stunning and brave to engage with critics who have the temerity to point out that he’s extremely tone-deaf and callous.

Yes, the problem is big macs. Go with that. https://t.co/XqKetSIDY1 — brit (@pashedmotatos) October 21, 2021

Great messaging for the working classes in Texas https://t.co/vbOe373LnE — These Tweets Kill Groupthink (@Moderateleft) October 21, 2021

Does this count as a donation to Dan Patrick's campaign? It's probably not a good idea to alienate people like me who don't want to vote for him. — Phil B (@thephilipbrown) October 21, 2021

lol – Candidate for public offices, telling the unwashed masses how to prioritize what matters. "You think a Big Mac is expensive, fatso? You should see what I pay for my pomegranates at Whole Foods! Try worrying about the Democracy!!!!!!" https://t.co/qj9HKMUzWf — roly giz (@rolygiz) October 21, 2021

I have no idea why Democrats are bleeding support from the working class https://t.co/8ZDw6m5i0A — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) October 21, 2021

It’d be a lot simpler. It’s what he really wants to say.

He sees nothing wrong with lecturing Americans on why our financial conerns don't matter. These people hate us. https://t.co/yF552ZNiG1 — Brandon (@findbrandon) October 21, 2021

Matthew Dowd would serve himself well to reassess his own perspective. And if he doesn’t want to, well, he can go this route instead:

Everybody wins.