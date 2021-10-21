If you’re sitting at home wondering how you’re going to feed your family and put gas in your car and pay your utility bills as inflation continues to soar, well, Texas Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful Matthew Dowd thinks you may need to “reassess your perspective”:

Might we, Matthew?

You’re doing great, Matthew!

Matthew Dowd is far too stunning and brave to engage with critics who have the temerity to point out that he’s extremely tone-deaf and callous.

It’d be a lot simpler. It’s what he really wants to say.

Matthew Dowd would serve himself well to reassess his own perspective. And if he doesn’t want to, well, he can go this route instead:

Everybody wins.

