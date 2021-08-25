Whoever Matthew Dowd’s dealer is deserves a raise, because it can’t be easy keeping up with his demands. It takes some really, really powerful stuff to have a take like this:

Matthew Dowd says Biden has done an 'extremely good job' on Afghanistan amid chaos: He 'should be congratulated'https://t.co/y0XW7TlFHT — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 25, 2021

Watch:

What world is Matthew Dowd living in? According to him, "[President Biden] was dealt a horrible situation and as of today, he's done an extremely good job in the situation." Meanwhile, Biden was ready to abandon Americans to their fate with the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/kxUZ3VcX4r — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 25, 2021

Shamelessness is a helluva drug.

if this were remotely true Joe wouldn't turn his back and walk out of every briefing without taking questions. https://t.co/w0KGJsGvNb — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 25, 2021

But Joe Biden has the most majestic back. The back of a leader!

supremely good. the goodest. — Reality Czar (@TheRealityCzar) August 25, 2021

Had he been alive back then, “Also titanic evacuation went swimmingly well”. — Wendy (@HazelsMother) August 25, 2021

Dowd is the greatest that has ever lived. The people’s champion of idiocy. https://t.co/se3mjDGE7Z — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 25, 2021

Matthew Dowd should be congratulated for that.

Problem for Dowd: CNN and MSNBC are already stuffed to the brim with Former Republicans Who Hate Republicans. Might not be room for one more https://t.co/IBeTaW2POQ — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 25, 2021

Nah. There’s always room for one more.