Well, it was fun while it lasted.

But all good things must come to an end, and that’s what’s happened to Matthew Dowd, who hoped to be Texas’ next Democratic lieutenant governor:

Just in: @matthewjdowd is ending his campaign for lieutenant governor #txlege — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) December 7, 2021

Matthew Dowd quits the Texas lt. governor's race less than 90 days after he launched his campaign. https://t.co/safftSPMjM — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 7, 2021

Matthew Dowd announced his failed campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas on September 29, 2021. Today is December 7, 2020. His failed campaign lasted just 69 days. pic.twitter.com/vfkqlfpHiU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2021

Sorry, Jen Rubin.

You hate to see it:

Important news. I am ending my campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas. Now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way, I have made the decision from a place of integrity to step back. see attached release. pic.twitter.com/SOl8ZJJFnz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2021

It takes a lot of integrity to bow out of a race you had no chance in hell of ever winning and cite your white male Christianity as an excuse.

Dowd says he doesn’t want to “be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.” His announcement comes as Carla Brailey, the @texasdemocrats vice chair who is Black, is poised to enter the primary. #txlege https://t.co/HWj9jtZYa9 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) December 7, 2021

He’s such a strong candidate, but he couldn’t live with himself if he stood in the way of a black woman. And the black woman obviously couldn’t win if she had to run against him. What a giver, that Matthew Dowd!

Very strong "Michael Scott taking himself out of consideration for the corporate job" energy from Matt Dowd, after David Wallace already tells him he won't be getting the job. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 7, 2021

Nailed it.

Can’t believe this didn’t work out. https://t.co/r5FUTKcK2E — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 7, 2021

Right? What a shame.

LOL the 4 voters that would have considered him are devastated. https://t.co/3Ba6PsGGZy — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 7, 2021

A day that will live in LOLs. https://t.co/TGpUgl8Zo7 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 7, 2021

