Well, it was fun while it lasted.

But all good things must come to an end, and that’s what’s happened to Matthew Dowd, who hoped to be Texas’ next Democratic lieutenant governor:

Sorry, Jen Rubin.

Trending

You hate to see it:

It takes a lot of integrity to bow out of a race you had no chance in hell of ever winning and cite your white male Christianity as an excuse.

He’s such a strong candidate, but he couldn’t live with himself if he stood in the way of a black woman. And the black woman obviously couldn’t win if she had to run against him. What a giver, that Matthew Dowd!

Nailed it.

Right? What a shame.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaigndiversitylieutenant governorMatthew DowdTexaswhite male Christian

Recommended Twitchy Video