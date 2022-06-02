In a victory for both free speech and common sense, Ilya Shapiro will be returning to his job at Georgetown Law tomorrow:

This is definitely encouraging news.

Shapiro, if you’ll recall, was placed on administrative leave over “racist” tweets about Joe Biden’s sex- and raced-based criteria for a potential nominee to replace SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer:

Shapiro landed in hot water over those tweets thanks in no small part to the efforts of Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who was basically on a one-man crusade to get Shapiro not just fired from Georgetown Law, but canceled.

Obviously, Stern’s plan didn’t exactly work out the way he hoped it would, but it’s important to understand Shapiro may not be out of the woods quite yet.

“Clown school” is an understatement. You can actually picture Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor typing that email hidden away in a dark room somewhere, hoping and praying that the Outrage Mob will be satisfied for the time being.

Somehow, the email still makes Ilya Shapiro out to be the bad guy here. It’s gross. Craven.

And what makes it even more pathetic is that it all comes off like a vague threat that Shapiro’s job could still be at risk:

Shame on Georgetown Law.

