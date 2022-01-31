Last week, Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor reassured Georgetown Law students and alumni that Ilya Shapiro’s “appalling” remarks regarding Joe Biden’s commitment to a race- and sex-based SCOTUS nomination did not align with Georgetown Law’s values.

Georgetown Law dean William Treanor sends out an email to the campus community condemning recent Georgetown Law hire Ilya Shapiro's racist tweets, which, great, but the obvious question it raises is, what are you gonna *do* about it, Bill? pic.twitter.com/NJTjpV4gNZ — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) January 27, 2022

Here, again, are Shapiro’s comments:

Ilya Shapiro’s racism and sexism is his own problem, but for @GeorgetownLaw to hire him into a leadership role is really disgraceful pic.twitter.com/HtrP5g4y9f — poorly hidden account (@poorlyhidden) January 27, 2022

Shapiro had only recently been hired as executive director and lecturer at the Georgetown Center for the Constitution. But he may not be much longer for that position. Mark Joseph Stern, the Slate writer behind the campaign to get Shapiro canceled (but not fired, he insists), is proud to share Dean Treanor’s update that Shapiro has officially been placed “on administrative leave, pending an investigation”:

Bill Treanor, dean of @GeorgetownLaw, says Ilya Shapiro will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he violated policies and expectations for professional conduct. pic.twitter.com/0jor978xSs — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 31, 2022

Spoiler alert: Shapiro didn’t violate any policies or expectations for professional conduct.

Mark Joseph Stern is another story.

Ilya Shapiro placed on "administrative leave" at Georgetown Law, just a short time after they hired him, pending the outcome of an "investigation" of views he has long held and expressed publicly. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) January 31, 2022

This is absurd Even the most bad faith reading of Ilya Shapiro’s tweet does not warrant this https://t.co/XbmtBEwOT7 — Daniel Acosta Rivas (@DanAcostaR) January 31, 2022

Pathetic, @GeorgetownLaw. Never, ever say you support free speech, if this is how you act. This is a disgrace. https://t.co/3PJ2NO2pCI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 31, 2022

What a disgrace. What an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/92zXpLBLoG — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 31, 2022

