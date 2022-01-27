Constitutional law and SCOTUS scholar Ilya Shapiro was recently hired as executive director and lecturer the Georgetown Center for the Constitution. Georgetown made the announcement just last week.

And today, Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor finds himself in the awkward position of having to apologize for Shapiro on behalf of the prestigious law school:

Georgetown Law dean William Treanor sends out an email to the campus community condemning recent Georgetown Law hire Ilya Shapiro's racist tweets, which, great, but the obvious question it raises is, what are you gonna *do* about it, Bill? pic.twitter.com/NJTjpV4gNZ — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) January 27, 2022

Well, we can tell you what Treanor should have done … he should’ve told anyone complaining about Shapiro’s tweets to grow up and shove it.

I apologize. I meant no offense, but it was an inartful tweet. I have taken it down. https://t.co/3d39BuCt3p — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) January 27, 2022

Shapiro is gracious for apologizing, but an apology is only necessary if he did something wrong. He didn’t.

See for yourselves (and ignore the tweeter’s dumb commentary):

Ilya Shapiro’s racism and sexism is his own problem, but for @GeorgetownLaw to hire him into a leadership role is really disgraceful pic.twitter.com/HtrP5g4y9f — poorly hidden account (@poorlyhidden) January 27, 2022

Shapiro pointed out that Joe Biden promised to nominate the next SCOTUS justice based solely on race and sex. Joe Biden said it. And he said it again.

How on earth are Shapiro’s remarks racist or sexist?

@ishapiro is right. I know…facts are racist™. It is IMPOSSIBLE for a Democrat to pick someone like Sri for SCOTUS given the political intersectionality that permeates the Democrat Party. https://t.co/10OtiwPHMr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022

A good man is being dragged through the mud and his job is now potentially at risk because woke illiterates couldn’t be bothered to understand.

Shapiro's tweet suggested no such thing — that was only what Stern dishonestly claimed it suggested. pic.twitter.com/wSb9QK9u1j — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 27, 2022

what an absurd email — Daniel (@dmm12345) January 27, 2022

Wow, this has already blown up to this point? What a time to be alive. — Brandon (@Amb8819) January 27, 2022

Everything is stupid. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) January 27, 2022

That’s the Left for you.

The lies the Left tells… https://t.co/QoZnQ7CGWP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022

This is nothing like what @ishapiro said or implied. It's outrageous to suggest so.@billtreanorlaw should be embarrassed for falling for the nonsense. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022

As a rule, don’t listen to Mark Joseph Stern.

Insane. Shapiro’s tweet was poorly worded, but everyone knew exactly what he meant. A left-wing smear artist stirred up an online outrage mob based on completely distorting what he said and within hours the GL Dean is denouncing him. This culture is crazy and unsustainable. https://t.co/ch8ZEVdin4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 27, 2022

