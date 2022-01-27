Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of his term. Who’s gonna fill his seat?

I'm ready for a Black woman to be on the Supreme Court. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 27, 2022

Well, Cory, we’ve got good news for you! It seems that President Joe Biden is indeed planning to stick to his campaign promise to put a black woman on the Supreme Court:

Justice Breyer’s replacement will be the 1st Black woman on the US Supreme Court, Biden says. He intends to announce his pick by the end of February. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 27, 2022

Listen:

BIDEN: "I've made no decision except one…that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/zmZCsz9EEA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2022

He’s very serious about this:

The person I nominate to replace Justice Breyer will be someone with extraordinary qualifications. Character, experience, and integrity. And they will be the first Black woman nominated to the United States Supreme Court. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

Character, experience, and integrity are nice, but to Joe Biden and Democrats, the most important qualification of all is “Black woman.”

How special that will make his nominee feel. It’s not just anyone who can be reduced to their sex and race in a shameless attempt to pander and score cheap political points. What a tremendous honor. Truly.

GP This ought to be embarrassing for Biden, for Democrats, and for the nominee. Biden is giving his imprimatur to racial and sex discrimination in selection of people for important jobs with lifetime tenure. And it makes a nominee appear less qualified than she will surely be. https://t.co/5CqrYCrfbB — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 27, 2022

GP "You only got the job because you're black and a woman." There's no real retort to that because Biden himself is saying he's limited the pool to only black women. Shameful and dismissive of an entire group of people's accomplishments. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 27, 2022

Joe Biden, diversity champion.

Can't even say "she" when describing a woman. https://t.co/EgfsX5iiQb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 27, 2022

Wouldn’t want to trigger the Pronouners.

Shoot … guess we should’ve used “their” instead of “her” in our headline, huh? Whoops. We should’ve been more careful like Biden.

Anyway:

Who tried his damndest to keep the first black man nominated to the Court off it? — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 27, 2022

But that was different. Clarence Thomas wasn’t a womxn. Or a liberal. And as the ladies at “The View” reminded us today, conservative black men don’t actually count.

Once upon a time it was the best candidate who won. If the best candidate is a black woman, fine. If not, … 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/QN6yts6HYQ — Joerg_is_back (@joerg_is_back) January 27, 2022

We’ve come a long way, baby.

If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were here to see it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

