Man, “The View” is on quite a roll this week.

There was the rant about Bill Maher mocking crazy masking culture:

And then of course there was Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s genuinely bizarre take on Joe Biden calling Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch”:

Today comes another hot take on a hot topic: Stephen Breyer’s soon-to-be vacant Supreme Court seat. It should come as no surprise to you that once again, “The View” cohosts felt compelled to remind us that they are not serious people.

K.

We wish we could tell you that Joy’s dumb comments were the stupidest of the discussion. But we’d be lying.

Because before that, it was much, much worse:

Who else would subscribe to such a “View,” other than sexist, racist bigots?

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin are free to speak for themselves, but they don’t speak for women. They don’t speak for decent people.

We don’t blame sane and intelligent conservatives for staying away from “The View.”

No matter how much time passes, some things never change.

