Man, “The View” is on quite a roll this week.

There was the rant about Bill Maher mocking crazy masking culture:

"How dare you!" Whoopi ridiculously pops off against Bill Maher for anti-mask jokes, tell him to say out of society. Sara Haines joins in by saying masks will be a permanent "new normal" like airport security after 9/11. "I may never … feel comfortable without a mask." pic.twitter.com/AHjJcKR79c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2022

And then of course there was Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s genuinely bizarre take on Joe Biden calling Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch”:

Whoopi suggests Biden gave "it back" to Peter Doocy the way he deserved.

Unhinged Joy Behar claims Doocy is "going to lose his job at Fox" because Biden apologized and he wasn't "clutching his pearls and yelling about it." "He'll be fired." pic.twitter.com/V9kEkLrSeW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2022

Lisa Ling wanted Biden to also apologize to the country.

Whoopi shot back by saying Doocy asks "endless stupid questions" and asserted "he got what he wanted" from the insult. Adding, the question about inflation "wasn't worthy of him asking it." pic.twitter.com/H1kLbqjWWR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2022

Today comes another hot take on a hot topic: Stephen Breyer’s soon-to-be vacant Supreme Court seat. It should come as no surprise to you that once again, “The View” cohosts felt compelled to remind us that they are not serious people.

Joy Behar jumps in and declared the judiciary a "dictatorial branch of the government."

Adding: "I always feel like that particular branch of government is so anti-democracy." pic.twitter.com/qETbnqKnw5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 27, 2022

K.

constitutional mega-authority, joy behar, thinks the supreme court is anti-democracy. https://t.co/ncGBFM8acn — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 27, 2022

We wish we could tell you that Joy’s dumb comments were the stupidest of the discussion. But we’d be lying.

Because before that, it was much, much worse:

Bigotry from The View. The panel accuses Justice Clarance Thomas of being a race traitor and Justice Coney Barrett of being a traitor to women.

"He's to the right of Attila the Hun … they put him in there thinking, oh, a black man will go against voting rights, which he does." pic.twitter.com/Tb8N54yvWQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 27, 2022

This bigotry showed up earlier in the segment when Sara Haines noted: "There's only been two black men" in the history of the court.

And Sunny Hostin responded by saying: "And one doesn't really represent the black community." pic.twitter.com/k6WMD6sEvV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 27, 2022

Who else would subscribe to such a “View,” other than sexist, racist bigots?

“Clarence Thomas, a black man…I’ll give it to him, he’s a smart guy.”

-Joy Behar Come on black men! See if Joy thinks you’re smart enough! https://t.co/GkiurxPjv0 — ApartmentBoss (@ApartmentBoss) January 27, 2022

the insidious racism that now permeates the left is that all women and all people of color must think the same way… https://t.co/vCjm3UZVq7 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 27, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin are free to speak for themselves, but they don’t speak for women. They don’t speak for decent people.

I wonder why The View is having so much trouble attracting another sane and intelligent conservative host… https://t.co/MdgaBmdh6a — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 27, 2022

We don’t blame sane and intelligent conservatives for staying away from “The View.”

@TheView “Minority groups and women should only think what we (rich liberals) tell them to think.” What an absolutely evil sentiment. These are truly bad people. https://t.co/YXSt3oCdYx — James Smith (@J_Smith_711) January 27, 2022

This is pure bigotry and sexism. Dress it up anyway you like, that's what it boils down to. https://t.co/4VHCNaZgTe — Clifford Smith (@CliffSmithZBRDZ) January 27, 2022

No matter how much time passes, some things never change.

