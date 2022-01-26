NBC News and other outlets are reporting that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of his term, leaving a vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill. But who’s going to take Breyer’s place?

.@POTUS you promised us a Black woman on the Supreme Court. Let’s see it happen. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) January 26, 2022

.@POTUS, it's time for a Black woman on the Supreme Court. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 26, 2022

Townhall’s Guy Benson reminds us what Biden said back while he was running for president in 2020:

.@guypbenson: “Let’s also not forget that Biden promised on the campaign trail that no matter who retired or died from the court…he would pick a black woman.” pic.twitter.com/95Lu76uLrj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2022

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich hasn’t forgotten, either:

SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer retiring at the end of current term – teeing up President Biden to nominate a replacement. Biden promised on the campaign trail to nominate a Black woman, if given the chance. A liberal nominee would not change the balance of the court. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 26, 2022

In case you missed it:

Biden made his pledge days before the South Carolina primary. “I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we, in fact, get every representation,” he said then. It was the first majority-black contest on the Democratic calendar and handed Biden a dominant victory that revived his campaign. One by one, he vanquished his rivals.

And now he’s in a position to make good on that promise. But will he?

Anyone keeping tabs on Kamala Harris today? Now may be the time that is always the time to determine a time when it's time for Harris to exit the "DC bubble," after all. https://t.co/LpcWmCQV43 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 26, 2022

Gonna be wild when Kamala Harris votes herself onto the Supreme Court. https://t.co/1FfWUQX5pl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2022

Ha!

Oh God.

But really, would he actually nominate Kamala Harris?

He is not replacing the first female, first non-white Vice President, folks. You're just being silly. He is going to nominate a non-white female who is not Harris. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 26, 2022

That seems like a pretty safe prediction. That’s often how this stuff ends up playing out.

Biden should pick Michelle Obama. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 26, 2022

I'm not joking. For him, that would be the best choice. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 26, 2022

For us is another story.

I honestly hope that Biden picks someone that is a solid, thoughtful liberal. Nobody he picks is anyone I am going to agree with. But someone like Kagan, who is intelligent and well spoken, would be a great service to the country. We could do FAR worse. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 26, 2022

Biden’s backed himself into a corner. It will be interesting watching him try to find a comfortable position there.

I had forgotten about that promise. Identity politics seems like a terrible way to go about this. https://t.co/MOhGbH65UY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 26, 2022

Stay tuned …

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

