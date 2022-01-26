Democrats and liberals have been clamoring for SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement ever since they realized that he wasn’t going to just rubber-stamp his approval on all of their preferred policies.

Well, they may have finally gotten their wish. NBC is reporting that Justice Breyer is set to retire:

Welp. Looks like @ComfortablySmug called it again:

He’s way to good at this.

The libs are hungry:

For what it’s worth, here’s what Jen Psaki has to say on the subject:

OK, then.

One thing’s for sure:

Brace yourselves.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

More from NBC News’ report:

