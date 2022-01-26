Democrats and liberals have been clamoring for SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement ever since they realized that he wasn’t going to just rubber-stamp his approval on all of their preferred policies.

Well, they may have finally gotten their wish. NBC is reporting that Justice Breyer is set to retire:

NEWS: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire, @PeteWilliamsNBC reporting live on @NBCNews Special Report — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 26, 2022

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, @NBCNews has learnedhttps://t.co/YFAkggcOaw — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 26, 2022

“Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, NBC News reported Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden a crucial opportunity to replace the liberal justice.”https://t.co/RKzYkAM25E — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 26, 2022

Welp. Looks like @ComfortablySmug called it again:

Today is going to be an insane day. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 26, 2022

He’s way to good at this.

The libs are hungry:

Excellent news — Tami Marshall (@Tamiborzoilover) January 26, 2022

🙌🏻 — Opinions by Noelle💙 (@FallenGnomes) January 26, 2022

Supreme court justice Stephen Breyer just announced his retirement!!!! Can we please get a female WOC who is the same age as Amy Coney Barrett? Thx! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 26, 2022

For what it’s worth, here’s what Jen Psaki has to say on the subject:

It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 26, 2022

OK, then.

They sure are in a hurry to get out in front of this one. https://t.co/CIcmlgfqiK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2022

One thing’s for sure:

Mid-terms are gonna be lit! ✅Pandemic

✅Foreign policy crises

✅Inflation

✅Supply chain problems

+ SCOTUS nomination https://t.co/usOn8zTEcV — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) January 26, 2022

Brace yourselves.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

More from NBC News’ report:

"We should clarify, we have not heard from Justice Breyer directly…" pic.twitter.com/6SHTqtkvsk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2022

