Yesterday on “The View,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg went off on the NRA and gun rights advocates who believe that civilians should be able to lawfully own AR-15s for self-defense purposes. In case you missed it:

“And I don’t care, NRA. You got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-haw guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is a not a gun where you’re gonna go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for. And you can’t have it anymore.”

Well, today, she’s back at the anti-AR-15 ranting and raving, and so are her fellow cohosts:

“You can put it through a BS lens if you want to.” Well, Whoopi certainly wants to.

So does Tara Setmayer, who, like S.E. Cupp, is a Principled Conservative™ gun rights supporter who has seen the light:

And where does being against Critical Race Theory fit into all of this? Let’s ask Sunny Hostin:

Don’t stop now, “The View”! You’re on a roll!

Well, NPR seems to be under the impression that an AR-15 can decapitate and explode someone. At least Whoopi concedes that handguns can’t turn people to dust (but we’re actually kind of disappointed that she didn’t cite Joe Biden’s assertion that a 9mm handgun can blow someone’s lung right out of their body).

Exhibit 73927404C as to why no one should be looking to Sunny Hostin for thoughtful takes on gun control or gun rights.

No one should be looking to any of these women. Remember, these ladies — specifically Hostin and Joy Behar — tried to shame former “View” cohost Sherri Shepherd for deciding to become a responsible gun owner in order to defend her family.

