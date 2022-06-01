Yesterday on “The View,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg went off on the NRA and gun rights advocates who believe that civilians should be able to lawfully own AR-15s for self-defense purposes. In case you missed it:

“And I don’t care, NRA. You got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-haw guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is a not a gun where you’re gonna go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for. And you can’t have it anymore.”

Well, today, she’s back at the anti-AR-15 ranting and raving, and so are her fellow cohosts:

Divorced from reality, Whoopi Goldberg claims it's "easier" to get an AR-15 than getting "a glass of beer."

This is a lie. You don't need to fill out paperwork and pass a background check to get a glass of beer. And inflation is bad but it's not hundreds of dollars for a pint. pic.twitter.com/rYbcIgjPaQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

Unhinged and ignorant Whoopi argues that there is no legitimate activity one can participate in with an AR.

She still thinks guns are just for hunting.

ARs are good for home defense, sports shooting, or just generally going to the range with friends. To name a few. pic.twitter.com/kEZv78VYj1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

“You can put it through a BS lens if you want to.” Well, Whoopi certainly wants to.

So does Tara Setmayer, who, like S.E. Cupp, is a Principled Conservative™ gun rights supporter who has seen the light:

Faux conservative Tara Setmayer described her abandonment of support for ARs and her conservative principles as a 'coming to Jesus moment.' pic.twitter.com/596Tyz3wm2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

And where does being against Critical Race Theory fit into all of this? Let’s ask Sunny Hostin:

Sunny Hostin claims parents who are against CRT don't care about their kids being gunned down in school.

"Where are those parents when their kids are being gunned down in classrooms?" pic.twitter.com/1EbQMGkGeL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

Don’t stop now, “The View”! You’re on a roll!

AR-15s are like the Infinity Gauntlet?

Whoopi claims ARs "turn people to dust!" pic.twitter.com/sVdlkC2RpP — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

Well, NPR seems to be under the impression that an AR-15 can decapitate and explode someone. At least Whoopi concedes that handguns can’t turn people to dust (but we’re actually kind of disappointed that she didn’t cite Joe Biden’s assertion that a 9mm handgun can blow someone’s lung right out of their body).

Hostin falsely claims that the expiration of the assault weapons ban led to more mass shootings.

That is a lie.

The most commonly used weapon for "mass shootings" is handguns. pic.twitter.com/aJCXAC9o2v — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 1, 2022

Exhibit 73927404C as to why no one should be looking to Sunny Hostin for thoughtful takes on gun control or gun rights.

No one should be looking to any of these women. Remember, these ladies — specifically Hostin and Joy Behar — tried to shame former “View” cohost Sherri Shepherd for deciding to become a responsible gun owner in order to defend her family.

It’s like they don’t even bother to research something they clearly know nothing about. The worst is people will believe this https://t.co/NqZKgmjW6H — Tristan (@TristanErdman2) June 1, 2022

