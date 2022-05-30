The Uvalde shooting was carried out by with an “assault rifle.” Mass shootings are always committed by with “assault rifles.”

So, when Democrats talk about gun control, they’re talking about coming after the “assault rifles.” The big, scary-looking guns.

But maybe it’s not “doing something” enough to focus on the big guns. Maybe they’ve got to focus on the smaller ones, too. Because, according to Sheriff Joe Biden, “there’s simply no rational basis for [a 9mm handgun] in terms of self-protection, hunting”:

Biden, talking about "rational gun laws," says this morning that a "9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body." "There’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self protection, hunting," he added, per pool report. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 30, 2022

OK, so first of all:

Dude…where can I get this 9mm round? — American Rightist (@USARightist) May 30, 2022

A bullet that can blow an entire lung clean out of someone’s body? Not gonna lie, that’s actually pretty badass.

Yeah no, 9mm doesn't do that. — Ducking the Gulag Train (@gpbakken) May 30, 2022

be a lot cooler if it did pic.twitter.com/r6pmXuYYmQ — LtCol Dame Alannah DBE PhD バカ (@unhldn) May 30, 2022

True story.

But let’s dissect the rest of what Biden just said there:

Asked for some clarification on these quotes: Pooler @courtneyrozen tells me Biden was referring to "high caliber weapons" when he said "there's simply no rational basis for it." https://t.co/Lash23sa4e — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 30, 2022

After listening to the *very muffled* audio with @dhookstead, it sounds like Biden is referring to a 9mm as a high caliber weapon, as he says: "A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body. So the idea that a high caliber weapon … there's simply no rational basis for it." — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 30, 2022

Biden’s full quote on .22 vs 9mm ammo: "The .22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out. A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body. The idea of a high caliber weapon, there is no rationale for it in terms of self-protection, hunting." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 30, 2022

Watch:

Joe Biden suggests he wants to ban “high caliber” 9mm handguns. “There’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection.” pic.twitter.com/lPITAN5kEU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2022

OK, so upon further review … Joe Biden appears to have 9mm handguns in his crosshairs. He also appears to be woefully misinformed.

That certainly seems to be what Joe is trying to get at …

Of course he's coming for handguns, too. https://t.co/Wnr1K2bxIU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2022

An extremely popular type of handgun.

9mm handguns are now considered assault weapons, apparently. https://t.co/qGdDNi1pCR — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 30, 2022

Biden is targeting the most popular caliber in America. https://t.co/l1WTLeFa3L — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 30, 2022

It’s one thing to message on the damage AR rounds can do, it’s another to try and go after 9 mm handguns, the most popular home defense weapon in America. https://t.co/WpkhBxm9oW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 30, 2022

Joe Biden just told a whole bunch of Americans that there’s “simply no rational basis” for their preferred method of self-defense.

And he defended that position by adding his own special brand of historical context:

Speaking to reporters, Joe Biden pushes gun control on Memorial Day: "The Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 30, 2022

-Says 2nd Amendment isn't "absolute," notes you couldn't by cannons when it was written.

-Says he had not held extensive discussions with any Republicans yet on gun control. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) May 30, 2022

"The Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed," Biden said. "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it." — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 30, 2022

Let’s be clear: Joe Biden is not in any position to determine what’s rational.

He said the thing! https://t.co/9WE3WoO4nv — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) May 30, 2022

Of course he said the thing.

thanks for the historical context, moron. https://t.co/pjOjRdnJ9R — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 30, 2022

Poor Joe Biden seems to think that just because he’s 250 years old, he understands the Bill of Rights better than the Framers did.

Narrator: But you could buy a cannon when the 2nd Amendment was passed. https://t.co/ylDcxZG51y — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2022

You could buy ten, even.

Yes, you could own a cannon. You could own an entire warship! https://t.co/efxxK7z2AS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 30, 2022

This is verifiably false. Americans had easier access to military grade weapon at the time of ratification than they do now. https://t.co/Dnn3CUtOac — EJ (@Ejmiller25) May 30, 2022

Quick! To the archives!

Biden has said this in the past. It's been debunked over and over again. https://t.co/tyNUHNFPMo pic.twitter.com/XMZeI5AEJh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2022

No matter how many times it’s been debunked, Joe Biden will find a way to rebunk it.

Is it too much to ask that the man in charge of the country, who is trying to dismantle people's constitutional rights, at least have the slightest clue what he's talking about? https://t.co/rF1GnoJJMR — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 30, 2022

Yes. Yes it is.

He really is suffering from dementia. https://t.co/Tg2WDV88Ow — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 30, 2022

The President of the United States (which has the largest amount of privately owned firearms on the planet) has no idea how guns work https://t.co/BYjUzKuhQy — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) May 30, 2022

I won't be taking firearms advice from a guy, then-VP, who told Field & Stream in 2013, "[if] you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door." https://t.co/GqmX5iigzv He's disingenuous and adding fuel by uttering misinformation like this. https://t.co/BD83xBVhKT — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 30, 2022

Where’s that Disinformation Governance Board when you need ’em?

He's talking out of his ass. This is unhelpful, even if you support gun control. https://t.co/M09iWmcrMn — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 30, 2022

I’d find the pro gun control arguments more persuasive if they didn’t so constantly and confidently prove they have literally zero idea what they’re talking about. https://t.co/2eI2BTtg2o — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) May 30, 2022

So what you’re saying is that you’ll never find the pro-gun-control arguments persuasive, at least as long as Joe Biden is running the White House.

And the White House will never have to worry about too competent, at least as long as Joe Biden is running the White House.

Don't worry. The White House will walk it back…again. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 30, 2022

Wait for it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

